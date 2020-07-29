Grand Prix Designs: work to start on Silverstone trackside homes

This weekend, all eyes will be on Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. Two years from now, you could be watching the race from the comfort of your own trackside home.

The Escapade Silverstone development of 60 homes and a clubhouse was given planning permission at the end of last year. Work will start in October 2020 and will be completed by May 2022. Prices range from £650,000 to £1,650,000.

Homeowners will enjoy access to the clubhouse and facilities, which include state-of-the-art simulator rooms, briefing rooms, a driver-focused gym, an oxygen swimming pool and sauna, plus a restaurant, bar and private dining room.

Residents will also be able to park in a climate-controlled car storage area located just 500 metres from the edge of the Silverstone circuit.

Each residence is provided on a 125-year lease, with owners free to enjoy them up to a certain number of nights a year. As an investment, owners are forecast to receive 5-6.5 percent yield from their property, but the homes can be sold at any time.

Escapade Living CEO, Will Tindall, said: “We’re delighted to be working with such a world-renowned venue as Silverstone for our first development. Escapade Living creates destinations that are entirely of their surroundings, while also providing owners with the opportunity to make a return on unique world-class property. The residences overlook arguably the most exciting complex of corners on all of the F1 calendar.

“In our opinion, real luxury doesn’t feel expensive; it feels comfortable and natural. That’s what Escapade Silverstone provides. And more than that, it is completely integrated with the circuit – an authentic experience borne out of the world’s foremost racetrack and, as a finished product, baked into it.

“The millions watching Silverstone’s Grand Prix double bill will do so virtually. But as the world unlocks, thousands will return to Silverstone to share the joy and spectacle of speed. When they do, we hope Escapade will be the ultimate place to stay as a guest, or as an owner.”

Stuart Pringle, managing director, Silverstone Circuits, added: “Silverstone has always been a centre of excellence from a racing, technology and engineering perspective. But we aim to be a global, all-weather destination, welcoming guests from around the world on a daily basis to enjoy motorsport together, and to do it in surroundings which enrich that experience.

“We are delighted to be working with Escapade Living in creating a peerless hospitality experience. Escapade Silverstone will enable motorsport lovers to buy residences right on the edge of the circuit. For us, its immersive, bespoke, guest-led offering hails the dawn of something special.”

Reserve your property today and you could be enjoying one of the best seats in the house at the 2022 British Grand Prix. It has to be better than spending a few hours on the A43 in Northamptonshire.

