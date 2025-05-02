Hot Wheels takes on Lego with new ‘Brick Shop’ self-build car kits

Designed with adult automotive enthusiasts in mind, seven brick models mark the start of the Mattel Brick Shop

John Redfern
John Redfern
Mattel Brick Shop Models

A collaboration between Mattel and Hot Wheels has resulted in the Brick Shop range, aimed at the ever-growing market for grown-up model car collectors. 

Each Brick Shop kit includes a scale model to be assembled brick by brick, and comes accompanied by a matching 1:64-scale Hot Wheels die-cast model.

Three tiers of pricing are offered, starting with the 1:32-scale Speed Series, then the 1:16-scale Elite Series models.

The 1:12-scale Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gullwing’, the first car in the top Premium Series – pictured above – will be priced at £136.99.

Classic Americana to retro heroes

Mattel Brick Shop Models

In the mid-tier Elite Series, enthusiasts can choose from a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with metallic exhaust pipes, a 1990 Honda NSX with pop-up headlights, or a Custom ’62 Chevy Pickup. 

The latter is particularly eye-catching in orange, and comes with an exposed V8 engine and adjustable suspension, plus a surfboard in the truck bed. 

Elite Series cars are supplied with extra parts to allow collectors to customise their designs, along with licensed decals and metal wheel covers. 

All of the Mattel Brick Shop Elite Series models have a recommended price of £44.99.

A new way to enjoy Hot Wheels

Mattel Brick Shop Models

The Speed Series will be the most affordable models, priced at £21.99 each. These each come with different wheel covers and a full set of decals for customisation.

Included in the Speed Series will be the Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar, ’68 Chevrolet Camaro and Maserati MC20.

“Hot Wheels has fuelled the passion of car enthusiasts for generations, and with Mattel Brick Shop, we’re giving fans an entirely new way to engage with their favourite vehicles,” said Roberto Stanichi, head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel. 

“This Hot Wheels collection by Mattel Brick Shop delivers what car fans have been clamouring for: buildable vehicles that deliver true car authenticity. Our design team meticulously recreated these vehicles in brick form while preserving what made them great in the first place, including real metal parts and a matching exclusive die-cast, giving fans a new way to collect, build and play.”

The first Mattel Brick Shop models are available to pre-order now. They should reach retail stores later this summer. 

ALSO READ:

Hot Wheels reveals Ferrari heritage race car models

Mega Mini crowned as Hot Wheels Legends Tour UK winner

The best Lego cars to build

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Rolls-Royce celebrates 100 years of its flagship Phantom

John Redfern - 0
First launched in 1925, the Rolls-Royce Phantom has progressed through eight generations as the British marque’s pinnacle product.

Merging in turn or jumping the queue? A motorist’s guide

Motoring Research team - 0
Do you merge in turn or wait patiently in line when a queue of cars forms? Research suggests that you ought to zip it...

2025 Roush Nitemare is a sportier, scarier take on the Ford F-150

John Redfern - 0
The 2025 Roush Nitemare Ford F-150 can generate up to 1.0 G of cornering force, and pack more than 700 hp under its hood.

New 296 Speciale could be Ferrari’s most exciting road car ever

John Redfern - 0
The 296 Speciale is the latest V8 Ferrari to get the track-focused treatment, following a template established by the 360 Challenge Stradale.