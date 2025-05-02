Hot Wheels takes on Lego with new ‘Brick Shop’ self-build car kits

A collaboration between Mattel and Hot Wheels has resulted in the Brick Shop range, aimed at the ever-growing market for grown-up model car collectors.

Each Brick Shop kit includes a scale model to be assembled brick by brick, and comes accompanied by a matching 1:64-scale Hot Wheels die-cast model.

Three tiers of pricing are offered, starting with the 1:32-scale Speed Series, then the 1:16-scale Elite Series models.

The 1:12-scale Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gullwing’, the first car in the top Premium Series – pictured above – will be priced at £136.99.

Classic Americana to retro heroes

In the mid-tier Elite Series, enthusiasts can choose from a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with metallic exhaust pipes, a 1990 Honda NSX with pop-up headlights, or a Custom ’62 Chevy Pickup.

The latter is particularly eye-catching in orange, and comes with an exposed V8 engine and adjustable suspension, plus a surfboard in the truck bed.

Elite Series cars are supplied with extra parts to allow collectors to customise their designs, along with licensed decals and metal wheel covers.

All of the Mattel Brick Shop Elite Series models have a recommended price of £44.99.

A new way to enjoy Hot Wheels

The Speed Series will be the most affordable models, priced at £21.99 each. These each come with different wheel covers and a full set of decals for customisation.

Included in the Speed Series will be the Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar, ’68 Chevrolet Camaro and Maserati MC20.

“Hot Wheels has fuelled the passion of car enthusiasts for generations, and with Mattel Brick Shop, we’re giving fans an entirely new way to engage with their favourite vehicles,” said Roberto Stanichi, head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel.

“This Hot Wheels collection by Mattel Brick Shop delivers what car fans have been clamouring for: buildable vehicles that deliver true car authenticity. Our design team meticulously recreated these vehicles in brick form while preserving what made them great in the first place, including real metal parts and a matching exclusive die-cast, giving fans a new way to collect, build and play.”

The first Mattel Brick Shop models are available to pre-order now. They should reach retail stores later this summer.

