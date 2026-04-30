Caterham Seven Miami edition revealed ahead of F1 Grand Prix

Leading up to this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Caterham has revealed a special edition of its legendary Seven sports car.

Caterham has not competed in Formula 1 since the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, the British company is getting in on the motorsport action this weekend.

The Caterham Seven Miami Special Edition is said to ‘celebrate the colourful automotive culture’ of the Floridian city. Just 12 examples of the two-seat roadster will be produced.

Designed for track-only use, 10 of the cars are available to buy through Caterham’s expanded North American retail network.

Last year, Miami-based Walt Grace Vintage become the seventh outlet for Caterham Cars in the USA.

Celebrating the spirit of Miami

Based on a Caterham Seven 420R, the Miami Special Edition has Art Deco-inspired Aqua paint, combined with vibrant pink and white decals.

The large Miami lettering on the rear of the Seven certainly stands out – with a silhouette of the Miami International Autodrome included for good measure.

On the inside, the Miami script is embroidered onto the headrests, with an individual numbered plaque on the dashboard. A second plaque is found in the engine bay, listing the names of the technicians who assembled the Seven.

Powering the Caterham Seven Miami Special Edition is a Ford Duratec 2.0-litre engine, which drives the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Outputs are 210hp and 150lb ft of torque.

With a kerb weight of just 560kg, accelerating from 0-62mph takes 3.8 seconds. The Seven can reach a top speed of 136mph.

British engineering comes to America

Caterham announced a new partnership with the Precision Drive Club earlier this year. The invitation-only, private membership community is based at the Miami circuit.

The partnership offers the chance to drive a Seven around the same track used by Formula 1 professionals.

Trevor Steel, senior vice president of operations at Caterham Cars, said: “Miami has become a global hub for elite motorsport and luxury automotive culture, so to have this moment to unveil the Miami Special Edition is truly unique.

“This car represents the very best of lightweight British engineering, and seeing the car launched and on display at the race weekend will be a significant moment for our brand.”

The Caterham Seven Miami Special Edition will make its public debut on Friday 1 May 2026, with an appearance on Race Street – located on the West Campus of the Miami International Autodrome.

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