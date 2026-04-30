The best LEGO cars – and their real life rivals

The coolest Lego supercars and F1 stars © Lego The range of Lego vehicles grows ever larger, and now Renault wants to expand it even further by officially backing a campaign to build a Lego Renault 5 Turbo 3E created by a fan. Whether you pick Nigel Mansell’s title-winning Williams Renault or choose from the endless variety of other models, there should be a Lego set to suit your taste. It’s worth noting that some of the products shown here have been officially ‘retired’ by Lego. However, they can still be found for sale at various independent retailers – or indeed purchased second-hand.

1988 McLaren Honda MP4-4 © McLaren We begin with one of the most successful racing cars in Formula One history, as driven by one of the all-time greats. The combination of Ayrton Senna and the McLaren MP4/4 made for an unstoppable force in 1988, carrying the Brazilian driver to his first Formula One World Championship. Alain Prost, driving the sister MP4/4, finished as runner-up. Between the two drivers, the MP4/4 claimed 15 wins and pole positions out of a 16-race season. It also managed to lead 1,003 laps out of 1,031 completed in total, on its way to a Constructors’ Championship for McLaren.

Lego Icons McLaren MP4-4 and Ayrton Senna © Lego The Lego Icons version of the McLaren MP4/4 is one of the more accurate renditions featured on our list, using 693 pieces to create a scale model that measures 32cm (12.5in) in length. Highlights include a detailed version of the turbocharged Honda V6 engine, an adjustable rear wing and slick tyres. Included is an Ayrton Senna mini-figure, along with printed statistics and a quote from the legendary driver.

1992 Williams Renault FW14B © RM Sotheby's Although not quite as dominant as the McLaren MP4/4, the Williams FW14B proved the car to beat during the 1992 Formula One season. Designed by Adrian Newey, cutting-edge technologies included active suspension, a semi-automatic sequential gearbox and a traction control system. Powered by a 3.5-litre Renault V10 engine, the FW14B helped Nigel Mansell to claim nine race wins and collect his only Drivers’ Championship.

Lego Icons Williams FW14B and Nigel Mansell © Lego Like the previous McLaren, the Williams FW14B is taken from the Lego Icons range, which offers an impressive level of detail and accuracy. Made from 799 pieces, it has working steering, a miniature Renault V10 engine and even Goodyear lettering for the slick tyres. The crowning glory is a Nigel Mansell mini-figure, complete with the most famous moustache in motorsport.

2024 Aston Martin Vantage Safety Car © Aston Martin Since 2021, Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG have shared responsibility for supplying the official Formula One Safety Car. The second-generation Aston Martin Vantage was considered a little underpowered for the role, but that has changed with the latest version. Featuring an upgraded 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it delivers a 30 percent increase in power, taking output to 665hp and 590lb ft of torque. The safety car version features a larger front splitter and a large rear spoiler, to ensure maximum performance on-track.

Lego Speed Champions Aston Martin Safety Car and AMR23 © Lego Lego has entered into a major new partnership with Formula One, which means we can expect to see plenty of motorsport-themed models in the future. Along with a miniature replica of the latest Aston Martin Vantage Safety Car, this set also includes a model of the Aston Martin AMR23 F1 car. With 594 pieces in total, the Speed Champions kit is aimed at those aged nine and over.

2024 Red Bull Racing RB20 © Red Bull Max Verstappen had to fight to claim his fourth Formula One World Championship in 2024, with the Red Bull RB20 not delivering the same level of dominance as its predecessors. During a 24-race season, Verstappen was able to claim nine Grand Prix victories, plus four Sprint Race wins. However, the fact that – the now unemployed – Sergio Perez could only take eighth place in the championship is a reminder that the RB20 wasn’t an all-conquering car.

Lego Technic Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car © Lego Despite the RB20’s lack of dominance on the race track, the Lego Technic version will certainly take a commanding position in any room. Measuring 63cm (25in) in length, this is a large and complex model. Constructed from 1,639 pieces, the Lego Red Bull RB20 has a two-speed transmission, working steering and a removable engine cover.

2024 Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car © Ferrari The 2024 Formula One season sparked a renaissance for Scuderia Ferrari, with the Italian team emerging as a genuine contender for the Constructors’ title towards the end of the season. Throughout the year, Carlos Sainz and Charcles LeClerc achieved five Grand Prix wins, 22 podiums and four pole positions. A pair of 1-2 finishes (in Australia and Austin, Texas) would be the SF-24’s crowning glory.

Lego Technic Ferrari SF-24 © Lego Like the Lego Technic Red Bull Racing RB20, the Ferrari SF-24 model comes in a substantial 1:8 scale. Wearing the latest HP-branded livery, the SF-24 measures 61cm (24in) in length, and requires 1,361 parts to build. A removable engine cover displays the Ferrari’s turbocharged V6 engine, along with a spinning MGU-H hybrid system.

2023 Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance © Mercedes-Benz The 2023 Formula One World Championship was something of a nadir for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, marking the first time it had failed to win a race since 2011. Despite this, Mercedes still finished – a rather distant – second in the Constructors’ Championship standings. A trio of second-place finishes were the high-point during the 2024 season, along with five other podiums.

Lego Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance © Lego Like the other Lego Technic Formula One cars, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance comes in a sizable 1:8 scale, allowing it to take pride of place in any serious collection. The 1,643 pieces create an accurate representation of the team’s 2023 challenger, with removable bodywork to display the level of detail underneath.

2022 McLaren MCL36 © McLaren Racing Formula One introduced major changes for 2022, designed to improve on-track action with closer racing. The use of ground effects created cars with smoother bodywork, including larger wings at the front and rear. McLaren responded with the MCL36, hoping to build on the race victory the team claimed in 2021. The MCL36 wore the fan-favourite Papaya orange colour, complemented by Fluro Blue and New Blue highlights.

Lego Technic McLaren Formula One Race Car © Lego Lego worked closely with McLaren Racing when designing the new Technic model, which is closely based on the real-world car. It also marked the first time Lego made a Formula One car. Assembled from 1,432 pieces, the Lego McLaren features steering activated from the cockpit, plus a V6 engine with moving pistons. The model comes complete with sponsor decals, based upon the 2021 McLaren livery.

2013 McLaren P1 © McLaren Automotive McLaren has recently announced details of its latest hypercar, the W1. However, the P1 from a decade earlier is still fresh in the memory of enthusiasts. Styled by Frank Stephenson and powered by a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V8, the P1 produces a total of 916hp. Capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds, and reaching a top speed of 217mph, the P1 is assisted by a drag reduction system. Thanks to the P1’s 4.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack, this epic hypercar can also cover up to six miles on electric power alone.

Lego Technic McLaren P1 © Lego To celebrate the launch of the Technic McLaren P1, the two companies collaborated to create an incredible, life-sized Lego version of the British hypercar. Some 342,817 pieces were used to build it, with 768 Lego electric motors allowing it to lap the Silverstone circuit. When it comes to the 1:8-scale Lego Technic version, fortunately this requires just 3,893 parts to complete. The P1’s V8 engine is visible, along with opening doors. Each model comes with an individual build plaque.

2022 Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar © Peugeot Peugeot has a long association with endurance racing, with an outright victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992 being one of the French company’s highlights. The Peugeot 9X8 was constructed to Le Mans Hypercar regulations, combining a 2.6-litre twin-turbocharged V6 with a hybrid electric system. Early versions of the 9X8 used a radical design with no rear wing, although the car’s lack of competitiveness later saw Peugeot add one.

Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar © Lego The Lego Technic version of the Peugeot 9X8 is based on the original ‘wingless’ versions, and comes in 1:10 scale. A miniature V6 engine can be found beneath the bodywork, with the steering and suspension also functional. Aimed at adults, the 9X8 comes with almost 1,800 parts. Lego has even included special glow-in-the-dark elements, perfect for recreating the after-dark drama of a 24-hour race.

2024 Mercedes-Benz G500 Professional Line © Mercedes-Benz The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been a mainstay of the German marque’s range for decades, evolving from a utilitarian 4×4 to become a premium SUV. In its latest form, the G-Class pushes the limits of luxury and capability still further, especially with the optional Professional Line package. Intended for real off-road enthusiasts, this version comes with stone guards for the headlights, upgraded tyres, black exterior trim and a substantial roof rack.

Lego Technic Mercedes-Benz G500 Professional Line © Lego Lego has chosen the Professional Line for its Technic model of the G-Class, capturing many details of the real-world version. Highlights include a straight-six engine with moving pistons, a three-speed transmission and two locking differentials. There is a detailed interior, along with a roof rack and ladder on the outside. Building the Technic G-Class is likely to take some time, with 2,891 pieces included.

2022 Audi RS Q E-tron E2 © Audi Having left endurance racing, the world of Rally Raid competition has been a focus for Audi’s motorsport division. Winning the famous Dakar Rally was its key ambition. The RS Q E-tron was launched in 2021, featuring a pair of electric motors and a turbocharged petrol engine to recharge the RS Q E-tron’s batteries. Audi released an upgraded ‘E2’ version of the RS Q E-tron in 2022. In 2024, Audi finally took victory in the Dakar Rally, with Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz at the wheel.

Lego Technic Audi RS Q E-tron © Lego As befits a model of an electrified Rally Raid vehicle, the Lego Technic Audi RS Q E-tron also comes with battery power. This enables the Technic E-tron to be remote controlled, and be driven using the Lego Control+ smartphone app. The separate Lego Builder app is designed to help younger enthusiasts create their model. Other highlights include four-wheel independent suspension, plus bespoke wheels designed to replicate those found on the full-size Audi RS Q E-tron.

2023 BMW M Hybrid V8 © BMW After almost 25 years away from top-level endurance competition, BMW announced its return to prototype racing with the M Hybrid V8. Designed to compete in both the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship, the M Hybrid V8 is constructed by Dallara. Powering the M Hybrid V8 is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, supported by a rear-mounted electric motor. Total output is 680hp. Operated by the BMW Team RLL in the IMSA Championship, and Team WRT in the World Endurance Championship, so far the BMW M Hybrid V8 has taken two outright race wins.

Lego Speed Champions BMW M4 GT3 and BMW M Hybrid V8 © Lego The Lego Speed Champions BMW set includes not one, but two miniature versions of the German marque’s endurance racers. Alongside the M Hybrid V8 is a version of the GT3-specification M4 sports car. Both include detailed features such as exhaust pipes, diffusers and accurate aerodynamic devices. Completing the cars is an accurate rendition of BMW’s M Motorsport livery, along with a pair of driver mini-figures.

2021 BMW M 1000 RR © BMW Motorrad The M 1000 RR is the first BMW motorbike to wear the ‘M’ badge, previously reserved for the company’s high-performance cars. Based on the S 1000 RR, the M version takes inspiration from motorsport, but remains road-legal. Powered by a 999cc four-cylinder engine, the M 1000 RR offers an impressive 212hp. This is combined with lightweight construction, including carbon fibre for the aerodynamic winglets on the fairing. These generate 16kg of downforce, helping to keep the front wheel in contact with the road.

Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR © Lego Fans can now own a 1:5 scale replica of the first BMW M motorbike in Lego Technic form. Made from 1,920 pieces, Lego has captured all the key details of the M 1000 RR. A working three-speed transmission, moving front and rear suspension, different dashboard options and adjustable steering are all included. A gold chain is used to send drive to the rear wheel. Building the Lego M 1000 RR is intended to provide an insight into how BMW produces the real-world version.

2020 Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 © Lamborghini Revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show, the Sian FKP 37 marks the first move by Lamborghini into the world of hybrid power. A relative of the Aventador, the Sian combines a 6.5-l V12 with a 34 hp electric motor, giving a total output of 818 hp. Unlike regular hybrids, the Sian stores electrical charge in a supercapacitor rather than batteries. This is said to aid weight distribution, and gives the Sian a power boost at speeds of up to 80 mph. Lamborghini will build only 63 examples of the Sian coupe, plus a further 19 roadsters. All were sold before production began.

Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 © Lego The rarity of the real version means a Lego model is likely to be the only chance to get your hands on the Sian. Along with the full-size replica, Lego also sells a slightly less complicated Technic version. It does come with almost 3,700 pieces, meaning it will be a challenge for new builders. Four-wheel drive, a working eight-speed gearbox and moving pistons for the V12 engine all feature. A special overnight bag can be found beneath the front bonnet, while the scissor doors open like the real thing.

DeLorean Time Machine © Petersen Automotive Museum The DeLorean brand is currently launching a comeback. But, for most, the original DMC product and its association with the Back to the Future movie franchise will be hard to beat. Featured in all three of the main movies, plus other spin-off appearances, the DeLorean is a true silver screen icon. Requiring 1.21-gigawatts of power, the Delorean Time Machine uses a Mr. Fusion nuclear reactor and the famed flux capacitor. Hitting the 88mph speed needed for time travel would have been something of a struggle for the DMC’s standard V6 engine.

Lego Back to the Future Time Machine © Lego Knowing that Back to the Future fans have their favourite movies from the franchise, the new Lego set offers not one but three potential creations. With 1,872 pieces included, builders will need to choose which model to make first. Key features include a miniature Mr. Fusion device, a light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates, and even Marty McFly’s hoverboard.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 © Ferrari The latest in Ferrari’s ‘Icona’ series of bespoke cars, the Daytona SP3 is a tribute to classic sports car racers from the 1960s. Just 599 examples will be produced, powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine. With 830hp and 514lb ft of torque, the SP3’s engine is likely to be one of the final times Ferrari will use a V12 engine in a production car. The Daytona SP3 should be capable of 0-62mph in 2.4 seconds, with a top speed in excess of 210mph.

Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 © Lego Produced as part of the Lego Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, the model Ferrari Daytona SP3 is made in large 1:8 scale size. It includes a functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifters, moving pistons in the V12 engine, and working butterfly doors. Comprising 3,778 pieces, this kit is aimed at more experienced Lego builders. A prancing horse on the steering wheel is likely to be the finishing touch for this special Ferrari. Fans will also be able to buy a limited-edition coffee table book, which details the lengthy process that led to the creation of the Lego Daytona SP3.

Lamborghini Countach © Lamborghini As the supercar that adorned countless bedroom walls in poster form, the Lamborghini Countach is a true Italian icon. Designed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone, the wedge-shaped supercar was built between 1974 and 1990. All versions used a mid-mounted Lamborghini V12 engine, growing in size to 5.2-litres by the end of production. The passage of time also saw the Countach gaining more elaborate bodywork, fitting in with the excesses of the 1980s.

Lego Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach © Lego Lego has chosen to recreate the LP400 S version of the Countach, launched by Lamborghini in 1978. This saw a large rear wing become available as an option, combined with flared wheelarches and distinctive alloy wheels. Requiring 262 pieces to build, the Lego version includes a two-seat cabin, four exhaust tailpipes and a recreation of that famous wing.

2022 Ford GT © Ford Compared to its retro-inspired predecessor, the second-generation Ford GT was a thoroughly modern supercar. A lightweight carbon fibre monocoque chassis provided the perfect home for a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. Initially producing 647hp (later versions could muster 660hp), the Ford GT can reach a top speed beyond 215mph. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission helps achieve a 0-60mph time of just 3.0 seconds. Ford kept GT production numbers low, while offering multiple special editions. A hugely successful racing programme saw the GT claim a historic victory at Le Mans in 2016.

Lego Technic Ford GT © Lego This Technic version is possibly the best chance for many enthusiasts to own a Ford GT, given that production has now ended. The 1:12-scale Technic model occupies less space in a garage, but does require assembly of 1,466 plastic pieces. Lego has all the important details covered, right down to the pistons moving inside the EcoBoost V6 engine. Working steering, a rear differential and independent suspension are all included. Many details of the GT have been captured, right down to its adjustable rear spoiler and butterfly doors.

1976 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa © Porsche One of the latest cars to get the full Lego treatment, which is the classic Porsche 911 Targa. Named after the Italian Targa Florio road race, dominated by Porsche in the 1950s, the first 911 Targa went on sale in 1965. With a large solid roll bar, completed with a removable roof panel, the 911 Targa was a response to calls to make open-top cars safer. Produced alongside the regular 911 Cabriolet, the Targa has become a constant fixture in the range.

Lego Porsche 911 Targa and 911 Turbo © Lego The Lego rendition of the Porsche 911 Targa takes inspiration from the G series of models, introduced in 1973. This means chunkier bumpers, and the Targa roll bar rendered in black. Inside, the dashboard and seats are finished in a nougat and dark orange colour scheme. The front seats even tilt to allow access to the rear, whilst the steering wheel is fully functional. Lego also includes parts to produce a classic 911 Turbo, with a fixed roof. Collectors can also grab a limited-edition version of the 1458-piece kit, which comes with a set of four unique art prints based on contemporary Porsche 911 adverts.

2016 Bugatti Chiron © Bugatti Bugatti’s follow-up to the incredible Veyron moved the bar for performance cars even further. An upgraded version of the Veyron’s 8.0-l quad-turbocharged W16 engine delivers a breathtaking 1,500 hp, along with 1,180 lb ft of torque. The big numbers never cease with the Chiron. Top speed is limited to a ridiculous 261mph, and the Bugatti can accelerate from 0-124 mph in just 6.5 seconds. Despite a basic price of more than £2 million, Bugatti sold 200 Chirons before production even began.

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron © Lego Substantially cheaper, and a little slower, the Lego version of the Chiron is still a masterpiece of engineering. Supplied in six boxes containing 3,599 pieces, this is not a Lego model for the faint-hearted. Completing it results in a 1:8 scale replica of the Chiron. It features a functioning eight-speed gearbox, moveable rear wing and even a bespoke serial number. Like with the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 and McLaren P1 projects, Lego also worked with Bugatti to produce a life-sized version of the brick-built Chiron.

2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie © Aston Martin Even by hypercar standards, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is rather special. Each of the 275 vehicles produced took more than 2,000 hours to be assembled by hand. Every completed car was also tested at the Silverstone race circuit. The Valkyrie’s Cosworth-produced 6.5-litre V12 revs to 11,000rpm, and is combined with a hybrid motor for a total output of 1,155hp. An F1-style KERS system allows for extra bursts of acceleration. Even with a huge amount of downforce, the Valkyrie can still reach a top speed of 217mph.

Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie © Lego The Lego Technic version of the Aston Martin Valkyrie should, we hope, take less than 2,000 hours to assemble. Made from 707 pieces, the model comes with working steering and gullwing-opening doors, plus moving pistons for its V12 engine. The Valkyrie is the first of three Technic models launched in collaboration with the Asphalt Legends Ultimate video game.

2014 Ferrari FXX-K © Ferrari Developed from the LaFerrari, the FXX-K was a rolling laboratory, intended to help the Italian marque test the limits of a hybrid powertrain. Like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, it comes with a V12 engine that, when combined with hybrid assistance, produces up to 1,050hp. Offered through the exclusive Ferrari Client Test Driver programme, just 40 examples of the FXX-K were produced.

Lego Technic Ferrari FXX-K © Lego The Lego Technic version of the Ferrari FXX-K will be available in far larger numbers than the full-size version, but doesn’t quite offer the same 1,050hp. As with the Lego Technic Valkyrie, the FXX-K is part of a collaboration with the Asphalt Legends Ultimate game. Made from 897 pieces, the FXX-K has butterfly-opening doors, moving pistons for its V12 engine and a working differential.

2023 Lamborghini Revuelto © Lamborghini According to Lamborghini, the Revuelto ‘looks like a spaceship’ – and its hybrid powertrain is almost as futuristic. The Revuelto keeps the iconic Lamborghini 6.5-litre V12 engine alive, but adds three electric motors and a 3.8kWh battery. Working together, the combined output of 1,015hp pushes the Revuelto firmly into the big league. Curiously, like both the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Ferrari FXX-K, it has a top speed of 217mph.

Lego Technic Lamborghini Revuelto © Lego The Lego Technic version of the Lamborghini Revuelto is the most expensive of the three cars created in collaboration with the Asphalt Legends Ultimate video game. However, it does come with 1,135 pieces, and works with the Lego Control+ app to allow for remote control functions. This allows the Revuelto to be driven and steered using the app. Dashboard data can be displayed, too. For added intrigue, the Lamborghini’s headlights also glow in the dark.

2021 Ford Bronco © Ford The return of the Ford Bronco caused a stampede of excitement in North America, bringing back a true SUV legend. Such was the demand for the Bronco, a waiting list of more than a year developed for those wanting to purchase the reborn 4×4. Offered in both two- and four-door body styles, including the option of a removable roof, the Bronco is a true off-roader, with the ability to venture far into the wilderness.

Lego Technic Ford Bronco © Lego The Lego Technic Ford Bronco uses the two-door body as its starting point, and comes with doors and a bonnet that open. With 943 pieces included, the Lego Bronco features a roof rack with two sand boards. There is even a spare wheel fitted for good measure.

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray © GM The Chevrolet Corvette is a true American icon, but the eighth-generation car caused a stir with its switch to a mid-engined layout. Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 engine, which produces 495hp with the optional Z51 performance package, the C8 Corvette is capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.