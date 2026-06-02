Celebrate 40 years of the BMW M3 with this new Lego model

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary E30-generation BMW M3 – and now there is a Lego version to help celebrate.

Given the huge prices demanded for quality examples of the original M3, opting for a smaller, brick-based model should be a much more affordable decision.

Creating the new Lego Speed Champions M3 has been the product of a collaboration between BMW and the Danish toy brand.

It marks the first time the two companies have directly worked together to design a new model, with teams from both responsible for the unique livery applied to the Lego M3.

A retro icon in miniature

To best demonstrate the new livery, BMW has also applied it to a full-size E30 M3, which has been used to help launch the Lego model.

Measuring some 17cm in length, and formed from 358 different pieces, the Lego M3 is aimed at enthusiasts aged nine years and older.

Yellow headlights are a deliberate nod to the legendary racing versions of the M3, which dominated touring car competitions during the late 1980s.

On the inside, the Lego E30 M3 features seats and a steering wheel, ensuring plenty of detail in a compact model.

Included with the kit is a Lego minifigure, wearing a BMW M-branded 40th anniversary T-shirt, which has also been influenced by the new livery design.

To further the connection, the special T-shirt will be available to buy (in human sizes) from the BMW M Lifestyle shop later this year.

Order now for August delivery

BMW and Lego will officially launch the new E30 M3 model on 1 August 2026, with a celebratory public event in Berlin.

Enthusiasts will be able to experience the BMW M3 E30 showcar with the co-created livery, among many other planned highlights.

The Lego BMW E30 M3 model can be pre-ordered now through the official Lego website, priced at £22.99 in the UK. Pre-order deliveries of the miniature M3 will begin on 1 August.

Alternatively, BMW dealerships will also offer the model for sale, along with the matching t-shirt.

The E30 M3 represents the latest Lego BMW model, with previous offerings including a Technic version of the M4 GT3 Evo, along with a detailed replica of the M 1000 RR superbike.

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