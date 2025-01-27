Hot Wheels reveals new Formula One car models for 2025

The next stage in the collaboration between Hot Wheels and Formula One has been revealed, with a range of new scale racing cars coming soon.

Making their public debut at the Nuremberg International Toy Fair, the new Hot Wheels models are the first items released in a multi-year agreement with Formula One.

A host of 1:64-scale racing replicas will be available this year, with prices ranging from pocket money to grown-up enthusiast levels.

The new cars follow the limited-edition official Formula One Hot Wheels car released last year, which proved popular with die-cast fans.

For F1 fans of all ages

The first offering from Hot Wheels will be a 1:64-scale replica of the Red Bull Racing Formula One car, available to buy for just £2.30 now. Williams Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas versions will be available in spring 2025.

As the low price suggests, these models are aimed at being enjoyed for fun, rather than collecting. An £11.50 five-model pack will feature cars from all the other Formula 1 teams except Ferrari. This will go on sale in summer 2025.

For those who want a higher-grade model, Hot Wheels will also launch a ‘Premium Series’ of F1 cars this summer. Priced at £10.99 each, these will be aimed at dedicated collectors, and feature detailed graphics and realistic Pirelli tyres.

A pair of dedicated Hot Wheels tracks, including DRS zones and lap counters, will hit the market in the autumn –perfectly timed for Christmas…

Win on Sunday, buy on Monday

When the 2025 Formula One season begins in March, Hot Wheels will host a number of pop-up experiences at selected races. A dedicated website will be available for those unable to be trackside, too.

“The spirited response from fans around the world following our Hot Wheels and Formula One announcement has been thrilling,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president of Hot Wheels.

“The next phase of the partnership is all about giving fans the products and experiences that bring the worlds of Hot Wheels and F1 together in a way that has never been done before. And we’re just getting started.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula One, added: “It’s fantastic to see the Hot Wheels Formula One collection hit the shelves. We want to increase our fans’ passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow fans to experience the drama and excitement of Formula One in the palm of their hands every time they play at home.”

