BMW M3 owned by Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan is for sale

Indycar fans can prepare for the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” by purchasing a BMW M3 that was originally owned by Tony Kanaan.

The Brazilian racing driver is now the team principal for the Arrow McLaren Indycar outfit, but Kanaan is best known for a motorsport career spanning more than 25 years.

This included 17 race victories across the Champ Car and IndyCar series between 1998 and 2023, along with being crowned IndyCar champion in 2004.

However, Kanaan’s greatest glory came in 2013, when he drove the KV Racing Technology Chevrolet to victory in the Indy 500.

With such extensive racing experience, Kanaan must have been impressed by the ability of this E92-generation 2008 BMW M3, which is now listed on Bring a Trailer.

A modern classic BMW icon

Finished in Alpine White with an exposed carbon fiber roof, the M3 coupe has undergone a transformation since Tony Kanaan owned it.

The Brazilian driver retained the car until 2013, when it passed into the hands of the previous owner, who kept the M3 until last year.

During that period, the BMW gained an aftermarket front splitter, black kidney grille surrounds, black side mirror caps, a new rear diffuser, and an extended carbon fiber trunk lid.

It also wears a set of 20-inch Yokohama AVS Model F7 forged alloy wheels, currently fitted with Pirelli tires. Behind them is an aftermarket Brembo brake kit, featuring red-painted calipers.

The vendor notes there are some blemishes on the paintwork and carbon fiber components, although new paint protection film (PPF) has been applied.

A rev-happy V-8 included

Powering the E92-generation M3 is one of BMW’s great engines: the high-revving naturally aspirated ‘S65’ 4.0-liter V-8.

Generating 414 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, the S65 V-8 could rev to more than 8,500 rpm. With this particular car having a six-speed manual gearbox, the owner will need to work the transmission to extract a 0-62 mph time of under five seconds.

A short-shift kit has been added to the M3, along with an Active Autowerke exhaust system and a modified ECU.

Having bought the car through Bring a Trailer in July 2025, the current vendor reports having the rod bearings, throttle actuators, and engine mounts all replaced.

Included with the M3 are invoices for maintenance work performed in October 2025, with more than $12,500 spent.

Ready for the month of May

Originally leaving the factory with black Novillo leather sports seats and BMW’s iDrive navigation system, the M3’s interior has gained a number of additional parts since new.

These include the BMW Performance V1 steering wheel, with integrated LED shift lights, a lap timer, and a G-force meter.

Other additions include a BMW Performance shift knob, AC Schnitzer pedals, and carbon fiber interior trim. Tony Kanaan’s logo can be found on the center console.

With only 28,000 miles on its odometer, the M3 has seen relatively little use for a car now approaching its second decade. It comes with a clean Carfax report, along with a clean Florida title in the vendor’s name.

When the M3 was previously listed on Bring a Trailer, it sold for $38,000. However, that was without mentioning Tony Kanaan’s initial ownership.

The auction is live now and is due to end on Tuesday 12 May – leaving you plenty of time to celebrate before the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500.

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