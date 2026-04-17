More details of reborn Jensen Interceptor GTX sports car revealed

Due to be unveiled this summer, the new Jensen Interceptor GTX features a V8 engine and brand new aluminium chassis.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The Interceptor GTX represents Jensen International's first clean-sheet design, inspired by the classic model launched in 1966

Banbury-based Jensen International has announced more information about its forthcoming Interceptor GTX sports car. 

The company is keeping many details about the new model under wraps, but it has confirmed the Interceptor GTX name. 

Jensen International is keen to stress that this will not be a continuation of the revered original Interceptor, a classic British coupe built between 1966 and 1976. 

Instead, the Interceptor GTX will be a ‘clean-sheet design’ that is entirely new from the ground up, and featuring a hand-built aluminium body. 

It will also have an aluminium chassis and a bespoke V8 beneath its bonnet, paying homage to the big-block Chrysler engines found in the original.

A personal link to the Jensen story

JIA Jensen Interceptor GTX V8

Jensen International has also revealed that Jeff Qvale, son of the former owner of Jensen Motors, Kjell Qvale, has become a partner in the project.

The late Norwegian-American Kjell Qvale was instrumental in establishing the Jensen-Healey company, having previously been a leading importer of British sports cars to the United States.  

Qvale’s name later appeared on the Qvale Mangusta sports car, which subsequently evolved into the MG XPower SV.

Jeff Qvale can claim extensive experience in the North American automotive market, and also has fond memories of the Jensen Motors factory in the UK.

‘An ultra-analogue driving experience’

JIA Jensen Interceptor GTX V8

Following the announcement, Jeff Qvale commented: “For me, this project is very personal. Jensen was a big part of my father’s life and our family history. 

“Hand-built to the utmost quality, the Jensen Interceptor GTX will set new benchmarks and provide the pure, high-performance, ultra-analogue driving experience that discerning clientele are now demanding.”

David Duerden, managing director of Jensen International, added: “We are proud to reveal the name of our first, entirely new car and delighted to have Jeff Qvale on board. 

“He brings a deep understanding of the Jensen brand and exceptional expertise in the global automotive and investment sectors. As a key partner, he will play a crucial role in bringing the Jensen Interceptor GTX to market.”

Jensen International plans to reveal the Interceptor GTX in pre-production guise during the second quarter of 2026. Motoring Research will bring you more details very soon.

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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