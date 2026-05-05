Autoforma builds the first original Audi TT restomod

Bespoke car company Autoforma, created by Dutch designer Niels van Roij, has revealed a unique version of the original Audi TT.

Look beyond the (slightly troubling) fact that the Mk1 TT is now considered old enough to become a restomod, and the car offers an appealing package of upgrades.

Specifically, the Autoforma TTS Restomod is a tribute to the concept car for the TT Roadster, first shown at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1995.

Although the production version of the TT looked almost unchanged from the concept car, there were numerous tweaks made to the original design, created by Freeman Thomas and J Mays.

With the TTS Restomod, Niels van Roij and Autoforma have subtly transformed the TT Roadster to resemble the open-top car that wowed the Tokyo crowds back in 1995.

Building on a design icon

Spotting the differences from a standard Roadster requires an anorak-level of appreciation for Audi’s Bauhaus-inspired original TT.

The car’s front bumper has been redesigned, with the lower air vents reduced in size to match the concept model.

A more obvious change is the addition of new vents behind the front wheels, as found on the show car. Highlighted by exposed torx screws, these feature indicator units hidden behind the mesh grilles.

Making the vents meant relocating the windscreen washer bottle to the boot, in order to free up space.

A subtle side intake featuring more torx screws is also tucked ahead of the rear wheels. And the rear bumper gains a new diffuser that partially hides the exhaust tailpipes.

The new components were created using 3D-printed carbon fibre, with more carbon fibre used for the larger body panels.

No spoilers, please

Bigger changes are evident at the back of the TTS Restomod, including the removal of the controversial rear spoiler.

Audi added the fixed lip spoiler to the original TT, combined with standard electronic stability control, following a series of high-speed accidents with the earliest production cars.

Ditching the wing, and smoothing the weld seams behind the boot lid, gives the TTS Restomod a much closer resemblance to the Tokyo concept car.

Its folding fabric roof has also been removed, replaced with a solid composite cover to emphasise the open roadster design. Autoforma has also added racing-style wing mirrors, attached directly to the front windows, just like the concept car.

The TT was resprayed in Audi Nimbus Gray Pearl Effect for its upper body, with a matte grey lower section to provide a contrast.

Matte grey alloy wheels, combined with lowered suspension, complete the exterior changes.

Channeling the purity of the original

The Audi TT’s cabin already looked concept car-inspired, with this particular roadster benefiting from the attractive ‘baseball glove’ leather upholstery. As a result, no alterations were made inside.

All work was done to meet the requirements of leading Dutch designer Jos Baijens, who became one of the very first Audi TT owners back in 1998.

That Niels van Roij owns a TT Roadster himself, seen in the photos alongside Jos’s new restomod, undoubtedly brought an extra degree of enthusiasm to the build process.

Following completion of the TT Restomod, Niels van Roij commented: “The Audi TT is a symbol of top automotive design. With this project, we wanted to refine the original car to a level of detail and sophistication that brings the production model closer to the purity of the Bauhaus-oriented concept car.”

What modern classic cars should be next to undergo the restomod treatment? Let us know your nominations in the comments.