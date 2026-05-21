Low-miles Honda Integra Type R DC2 up for auction

A rare UK-supplied version of the legendary DC2 Honda Integra Type R, the car is listed for sale with Bring a Trailer auctions.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Now firmly into modern classic territory, the UK-specification Honda Integra Type R came equipped with a 187hp 1.8-litre engine

A highly collectible example of the Honda Integra Type R is listed for auction with Bring a Trailer (BaT).

Only 500 examples of the DC2-generation Integra Type R were produced for the UK market, and the car has become a rare and desirable modern classic.

The Honda listed with Bring a Trailer UK also comes with an incredibly low mileage, with just 12,000 miles recorded on its odometer from new. 

The current vendor of the Integra Type R purchased it in 2016, and has covered less than 200 miles since, taking the total mileage to 12,330.

Regarded as one of the definitive front-wheel-drive performance cars, opportunities to own such a well-preserved example of a UK-specification Integra Type R are few and far-between.

High-revving VTEC power

1999 Honda Integra Type R BaT

Originally launched for the Japanese market in 1995, the DC2 Honda Integra Type R was also sold in the United States wearing an Acura badge. 

Swept along by the late 1990s enthusiasm for Japanese performance cars, Honda opted to bring the Integra Type R to Britain in 1997.

Star of the show was its naturally aspirated ‘B18C5’ 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine, producing 187hp and 131lb ft of torque. Maximum power arrived at a dizzying 8,000rpm, accompanied by the intoxicating sound of Honda’s VTEC variable valve timing.

Sending its power to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential, the Integra Type R could accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds.

However, a low kerb weight of just 1,200kg, combined with an ultra-stiff body and upgraded suspension, meant the Type R was about more than straight-line performance figures.

A well-preserved modern classic

1999 Honda Integra Type R BaT

Originally purchased from Hendy Honda in Exeter, the Integra Type R up for auction on BaT is painted in Starlight Black, and wears its standard 15-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels. 

The inside features a pair of Recaro bucket seats, along with a leather-wrapped Momo steering wheel and a lightweight billet aluminium gear knob.

A comprehensive service history shows the Integra Type R had major work in 2023, including a timing belt replacement and spark plug adjustment. More recently, an oil service and fresh MOT were undertaken, ready for the car to be sold. 

Accompanying the Honda is a substantial maintenance record, along with original items such as the factory-fitted radio, Honda Accident Assistance pack, spare key, Type R carpet mats and even a UK sales brochures.

‘A focused performance icon’

1999 Honda Integra Type R BaT

With such a limited number of DC2s sold by Honda in the UK, these high-revving sports cars are already highly desirable. Such a low mileage only adds to the appeal of this particular vehicle. 

In addition, this Type R would be eligible for export to the United States, where Integras have achieved record prices – some in excess of six figures.

Randy Nonnenberg, Bring a Trailer’s co-founder and president, said: “The Integra Type R has always stood apart from the crowd; a totally focused performance icon that delivers one of the best driving experiences available at any price. 

“It’s a true enthusiasts’ car that those ‘in the know’ appreciate as one of the greats, with collector interest and values now reflecting this. An example with this low a mileage, this level of history and in this condition is a genuinely rare thing.”

The Bring a Trailer UK auction for the Honda Integra Type R will run until Friday 22 May 2026.

ALSO READ:

Tolman Motorsport builds Honda Integra Type R DC2 restomod

1997 Honda Integra Type R review: Retro Road Test

Honda Civic Type R 2023 review

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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