New Ram 1500 Rumble Bee is most powerful production pickup

Ram has revealed a range of muscle trucks for the 2027 model year, topped by a new 1500 Rumble Bee SRT with an outregeous 777 horsepower.

A total of four trucks will form the new Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup, pitched at muscle car owners who want a pickup with all-American V-8 performance.

Inspiration for the Rumble Bee range came from Ram’s participation in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, following its return to the championship for the 2026 season.

It also comes 20 years after production of the Ram 1500 SRT10 came to an end. The legendary truck was powered by a Dodge Viper-sourced 8.3-liter V-10.

Although Ram has offered rapid trucks since the SRT10, none have quite matched the same level of status amongst Mopar enthusiasts.

This could all change with the 2027 Rumble Bee range, however, as Ram looks to push the limits of pickup performance yet again.

NASCAR-inspired performance

Starting the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup is the base model, powered by a 345-cubic inch (5.7-liter) Hemi V-8 that delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.

This Ram is capable of 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds, plus a quarter-mile time of 14.6 seconds.

A TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is fitted and, as with all Rumble Bee models, four-wheel drive is standard. A button next to the transmission can disconnect the front axle to deliver a true rear-wheel-drive experience.

Next in the lineup is the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 392, using a 392-cubic inch (6.4-liter) Hemi V-8. Based on the smaller 5.7-liter unit, it generates 470 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque.

The extra horsepower cuts the 0-60 mph time to 5.2 seconds, with 13.2 seconds needed for the quarter-mile sprint.

A Rumble Bee 392 Track Pack version deploys an electronic spool differential, which can lock the rear axle. This allows for an even torque split between both of the rear tires, with drag racing in mind.

‘Going all-in’ for enthusiasts

Topping the range is the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT, using the Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8. Here, it generates a mighty 777 horsepower, with an accompanying 680 lb-ft of torque.

Such power allows for a 0-60 mph time of only 3.4 seconds, with Ram targeting a top speed of 170 mph. These figures mean it comfortably outperforms the famous Ram SRT10.

Air suspension and huge Brembo brakes are standard on the Rumble Bee SRT, along with aerodynamic tweaks that enable it to reach 170 mph.

Sales of the base Rumble Bee will begin in late 2026, with the other versions due at the start of 2027.

“Somehow, the idea of muscle trucks was labeled unnecessary, but that describes so many products that captivated enthusiasts’ hearts, minds and wallets,” said Tim Kuniskis, head of marketing for SRT Performance. “Ram is going all-in, pushing for the last 10th with a full-range of Rumble Bee muscle trucks.”

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