Ford Explorer EV is now available as a van

Ford has created a van version of its Explorer electric SUV, with utilitarian steel wheels and a payload of up to 650kg.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The new Ford Explorer Van will be able to offer an official battery range of up to 374 miles, and also comes with the option of all-wheel drive

Ford has become the latest manufacturer to launch an electric car-based van in the UK, following the lead of Dacia and Volvo. 

The new Ford Explorer Van converts the electric SUV into a practical commercial vehicle, aimed at moving ‘supervisors or inspection teams across multiple sites in the same day’.

Combined with these operational demands, there is pressure for some of Ford’s larger fleet customers to switch to electric vehicles – resulting in a need for models like the Explorer Van.

The company hopes the Explorer Van will replace existing company pool cars, or having to pay employees to use their own vehicles, in order to move people and specialist equipment.

Up to 374 miles of range

2026 Ford Explorer Van

Discussions with Ford’s biggest fleet customers shaped the development of the Explorer Van, which will offer a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. 

The rear-wheel-drive Explorer Van serves up 285hp, plus the ability to tow up to 1,000kg. The all-wheel-drive version is boosted to 340hp, with an increased towing capacity of 1,200kg.

Opting for the RWD Explorer Van means the potential to cover up to 374 miles, with rapid-charging technology allowing the battery to be replenished from 10 to 80 percent in around 25 minutes. 

Ford’s Dagenham Conversion Centre is responsible for the commercial vehicle transformation, adding a new bulkhead behind the front seats, along with a flat load floor that uses innovative dividers.

Explorer Van on show this month

2026 Ford Explorer Van

The rear side doors of the Ford Explorer Van remain operable, although the back windows have been replaced with solid panels. A maximum payload of 650kg can be carried.

Multiple option packs are offered for the Explorer, including stylish but utilitarian 19-inch steel wheels with hi-vis wheel nut indicators – as seen here.

The Explorer Van retains many of the same comforts as the SUV, including technology such as adaptive cruise control and a rear-view camera. A 17-litre ‘MegaConsole’ can be used to hide valuables, too.

Fully homologated as a commercial vehicle, Ford will supply the Explorer Van with a three-year, 60,000-mile warranty.

The new Ford Explorer Van will be on display at the CV Show in Birmingham later this month.

ALSO READ:

Honda Super-N EV confirmed for UK – priced from under £20k

New Kia models now eligible for Electric Car Grant – including EV3

11 secret Fords they never built

spot_img
John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Penske offers IndyCar racer rentals and a trip to the Indy 500

John Redfern - 0
Penske Truck Rental has added a Dallara IndyCar to its list of vehicles – with a trip to Indianapolis 500 for two lucky winners.

Parking rules: Where is it illegal to park your car?

Motoring Research team - 1
We reveal the places where it's illegal to park your car in the UK, from double yellow lines to somebody else's driveway.

Honda Super-N EV confirmed for UK – priced from under £20k

Richard Aucock - 0
The new Honda Super-N is a retro-styled city EV with a 199-mile range and a price tag of less than £20,000. And it goes on sale this summer!

Motorists still shying away from high-mileage used cars

John Redfern - 0
New research shows that 81 percent of UK motorists would hesitate to buy a car with high mileage, and half consider 50,000 miles too much.
spot_img