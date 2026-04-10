Ford Explorer EV is now available as a van

Ford has become the latest manufacturer to launch an electric car-based van in the UK, following the lead of Dacia and Volvo.

The new Ford Explorer Van converts the electric SUV into a practical commercial vehicle, aimed at moving ‘supervisors or inspection teams across multiple sites in the same day’.

Combined with these operational demands, there is pressure for some of Ford’s larger fleet customers to switch to electric vehicles – resulting in a need for models like the Explorer Van.

The company hopes the Explorer Van will replace existing company pool cars, or having to pay employees to use their own vehicles, in order to move people and specialist equipment.

Up to 374 miles of range

Discussions with Ford’s biggest fleet customers shaped the development of the Explorer Van, which will offer a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

The rear-wheel-drive Explorer Van serves up 285hp, plus the ability to tow up to 1,000kg. The all-wheel-drive version is boosted to 340hp, with an increased towing capacity of 1,200kg.

Opting for the RWD Explorer Van means the potential to cover up to 374 miles, with rapid-charging technology allowing the battery to be replenished from 10 to 80 percent in around 25 minutes.

Ford’s Dagenham Conversion Centre is responsible for the commercial vehicle transformation, adding a new bulkhead behind the front seats, along with a flat load floor that uses innovative dividers.

Explorer Van on show this month

The rear side doors of the Ford Explorer Van remain operable, although the back windows have been replaced with solid panels. A maximum payload of 650kg can be carried.

Multiple option packs are offered for the Explorer, including stylish but utilitarian 19-inch steel wheels with hi-vis wheel nut indicators – as seen here.

The Explorer Van retains many of the same comforts as the SUV, including technology such as adaptive cruise control and a rear-view camera. A 17-litre ‘MegaConsole’ can be used to hide valuables, too.

Fully homologated as a commercial vehicle, Ford will supply the Explorer Van with a three-year, 60,000-mile warranty.

The new Ford Explorer Van will be on display at the CV Show in Birmingham later this month.

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