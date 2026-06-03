VW Golf-sized Leapmotor B05 electric hatchback to cost £28,995

Chinese new entrant Leapmotor is expanding into the family hatchback class for the first time with its all-electric B05, a Volkswagen Golf-sized model, set to cost £28,995 when it goes on sale in the summer.

This is with the firm’s £1,500 Leap-Grant included; as it’s built in China and ineligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant, Leapmotor is funding its own grant.

Company car driver tax bills will be based on the pre-grant price of £31,495 – but as it’s an EV with a Benefit-in-Kind rating of just 4% for the 2026/27 financial year, they will still save.

The consumer offer is nice and simple, with just the single Leapmotor B05 variant on sale. Colour is the only choice to make: there are five to pick from – Lightning Yellow, Starry Night Blye, Windy Grey, Metallic Black and Galaxy Silver.

There’s a choice of two interior colours too, either Light Grey or Shadow Grey, both as no-cost options.

300-mile range

Compared to established electric hatchbacks such as the Vauxhall Astra Electric and Peugeot e-308, the Leapmotor B05 has an appealing WLTP range of up to 300 miles.

Cracking the 300-mile mark is an important hurdle – and the 67.1kWh battery will charge up quickly too, thanks to a swift 178kW DC rapid-charge maximum.

It promises charges from 30-80% in just 17 minutes.

The Leapmotor B05 has a 215hp electric motor driving the rear wheels. Performance is pretty decent, with 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds.

This is aided by standard launch control, a feature normally reserved for full-fat hot hatches, and the B05 has sports car-like 50:50 weight distribution.

Bosses say the multi-link rear suspension has been tuned for European roads, and 19-inch wheels promise plenty of traction.

Generous standard spec

The Leapmotor B05’s single spec is all-inclusive, with a 14.6-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, climate control, wireless smartphone charging, electric heated front seats, 360 surround view camera and 12-speaker stereo.

The 345-litre boot isn’t quite Golf-sized, but it does expand to 1,400 litres with the rear seats folded.

The Leapmotor B05 goes on sale in July at the firm’s 79 UK dealers, with first deliveries expected in December.

Like all Leapmotor, adds UK MD Damien Dally, it comes with a four-year, 60,000-mile warranty.

“We’ve made great strides since we launched our brand just over a year ago and the B05 is proof that our exciting journey shows no signs of slowing down.”

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