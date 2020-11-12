New Ford E-Transit helps white van man go green

The E-Transit is the first all-electric version of Ford’s famous van – with a 217-mile range that’s more than three times the average white van man’s daily drive.

Offered in a range of body, length, roof height and payloads, 25 different versions of the Ford E-Transit will be available when it launches in spring 2022.

The new van will even allow workers to plug in electrical tools and recharge equipment at worksites, with up to 2.3 kW of mobile power available.

This Pro Power Onboard tech is a European industry first.

Ford is packing the new E-Transit with tech too, claiming ‘next-level connected vehicle technology and services’.

It has a standard FordPass Connect modem for over-the-air updates and easy location of EV chargers.

Users will be able to pay for charging electronically and fleets will be able to remotely manage and optimise the E-Transit through Ford Telematics systems.

The electric Transit

A useable battery capacity of 67kWh gives the Ford E-Transit an official WLTP combined driving range of 217 miles.

Ford says that’s easily enough for the average inner city van driver, with plenty in reserve for variations in vehicle weight and weather conditions.

A 269hp electric motor drives the rear wheels, making this the most powerful fully electric van in Europe.

An onboard 11.3kW AC charger will give a 100 percent charge in 8.2 hours. Or by using a 115kW DC fast charger, the battery can be boosted from 15 percent to 80 percent in 34 minutes.

Ford says the E-Transit will not only cost less to power, it will also be around 40 percent cheaper in terms of service cost of ownership.

“More construction, emergency vehicles and utilities services choose Ford over any other manufacturer,” said Ford’s Hau Thai-Tang. “We are committed to helping customers make the transition to zero-emission technology.”

The Ford E-Transit arrives in early 2021, followed by an all-electric Ford F-150 truck for North American customers in mid-2022.

Ahead of both electric vehicles, the new Mustang Mach-E (pictured above) debuts in European dealers from early 2021.

The Ford E-Transit will be built alongside the existing Ford Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid at the firm’s plant in Turkey. It will also be made for U.S. customers in Kansas City, Missouri.

