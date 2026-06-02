Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II gains more power and longer range

Rolls-Royce has revealed an updated version of its electric Spectre, less than three years after the original car was launched.

Last year, the Spectre retained its position as the British marque’s second best-selling vehicle globally. Enhancements for the Series II version are likely to further its appeal.

An improvement in battery range is perhaps the biggest benefit for Spectre Series II owners, along with reduced charging times.

However, the promise of even more power for the Black Badge performance model – already the most powerful production Rolls-Royce – will certainly not go unnoticed.

Spectre range improved by 18 percent

The typical Rolls-Royce Spectre owner will have access to at least six other cars, including another Rolls-Royce. Nonetheless, the marque says its clients still cover an average of 4,000 miles each year in the Spectre – and this mileage is accrued primarily for driving pleasure.

As a result, boosting the battery range of Spectre Series II by 18 percent, for an official WLTP-tested figure of 390 miles, should make a useful difference to owners.

Replenishing the batteries of the Spectre Series II is also quicker, with charging times reduced by 14 percent.

Introducing the Spectre Series II, Chris Brownridge, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “This refinement of a modern masterpiece is made in the spirit of our co-founder, Sir Henry Royce who said: ‘Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing.'”

To Infinity and beyond

The dual-motor electric drivetrain of the Rolls-Royce Spectre already endowed the luxury coupe with ample power, but the Series II model goes further.

In standard form, the Spectre Series II now generates 749lb ft of torque, up from 664lb ft previously. Pressing the ‘Infinity’ button – Rolls-Royce’s equivalent of a Sport mode – ups this figure to a colossal 811lb ft.

The Spectre Series II Black Badge cements its position as the most-powerful Rolls-Royce in history, with 593hp in normal driving and 671hp in Infinity mode. Peak torque matches the regular Spectre Series II.

Endless choices for customisation

Spectre owners have developed a penchant for bespoke finishes, and Rolls-Royce plans to further indulge this desire for personalisation.

As a result, the palette of colours, fabrics and finishes for the Spectre Series II’s cabin has been significantly expanded.

Amongst these is Duality Twill, a rayon fabric made from bamboo. It requires around 2.6 million stitches and 10 miles of thread to complete the Spectre’s upholstery.

There is also the option of a new high-gloss Brindled Walnut veneer trim, which combines walnut sourced from non-fruiting trees with residual eucalyptus fibres. A tiger stripe pattern is sealed with a lacquer infused with a fine powder of glass flakes.

Rolls-Royce has also updated the Spectre’s full-width digital dashboard, enhancing the central timepiece with its Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.

New paint and Iced Black detailing

A new 23-inch forged alloy wheel design helps mark out the revised Spectre Series II. Each wheel requires six hours of polishing by hand to achieve a flawless finish.

Rolls-Royce has also created a new solid exterior paint colour, named Ethereal Blue, for Spectre Series II.

Black Badge buyers can add a new Iced Black exterior detailing package, which replaces almost all of the exterior brightwork with a matte black finish. This can even be extended to the alloy wheels.

Customers can commission a new Spectre Series II through Rolls-Royce’s authorised dealer partners now.



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