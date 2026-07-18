Fiat 500e now eligible for Electric Car Grant: prices from £17,245

The entire Fiat 500e range qualifies for the maximum Electric Car Grant discount, with prices now starting from £17,245

John Redfern
John Redfern
The entry-level Fiat 500e comes fitted with a small 24kWh battery pack, and boasts an official WLTP range of 118 miles

The compact Fiat 500e city car is the latest model to qualify for the top band of the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).

All models in the Fiat 500e are now eligible for the Band 1 discount of £3,750, seeing the UK starting price reduced to just £17,245.

This makes the diminutive 500e one of the most affordable new electric cars on sale, and is likely to appeal to those looking for urban EV motoring. 

Achieving the maximum £3,750 Band 1 discount of the ECG requires cars to meet a host of strict criteria, including sustainable design and production, along with requirements on battery warranty length.

Electric power with Italian charm

2026 Fiat 500e Electric Car Grant

One of the key factors in being eligible for the ECG is a minimum range of 100 miles when fully charged – which the entry-level Icon version of the Fiat 500e only just manages to achieve. 

In base form, equipped with its 24kWh battery pack, the £17,245 Fiat 500e Icon can manage an official maximum range of 118 miles. 

Performance from the 90hp 500e Icon is sprightly, though, with 0-62mph requiring 9.5 seconds, meaning it is ideally suited for bringing Italian charm to urban environments. 

The Fiat 500e La Prima, now priced from £20,245 with the ECG applied, boasts a larger 42kWh battery, and a more powerful electric motor with 118hp.

Upping the size of the battery has a major impact on official range, with the 500e La Prima capable of up to 202 miles when fully charged.

Bringing an EV lifestyle to a wider audience

2026 Fiat 500e Electric Car Grant

The 500e has become the first Fiat model to receive the full Band 1 £3,750 Electric Car Grant, joining big-selling EVs such as the Ford Puma Gen-E and Renault 5 E-Tech.

Earlier this year, the Fiat 600e electric crossover SUV became eligible for Band 2 of the ECG, qualifying for a £1,500 discount.

“This is another significant step from Fiat in making electric mobility even more accessible to a wider audience,” said Kris Cholmondeley, managing director, Fiat UK.

“The Fiat 500e is an iconic model that combines style, city-friendly practicality and zero-emissions driving. The introduction of the £3,750 Government Electric Car Grant makes it an increasingly attractive proposition for customers considering the switch to electric.”

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John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

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