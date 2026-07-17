Aston Martin Dreadnought makes digital debut in Call of Duty

If you have ever wondered what an Aston Martin military vehicle might look like, the Dreadnought is the answer.

However, this V12-powered super off-roader is a digital-only creation, designed to appear in the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 video game.

Working with Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward, and publisher Activision, Aston Martin’s design team abandoned all the constraints of building a car for the physical world.

This allowed them to envisage how the ultimate Aston Martin SUV might look, complete with advanced armour and adaptive combat zone intelligence systems.

With reserve fuel tanks and weapon storage systems for use by players in the game, the Dreadnought is unlike any other Aston Martin in the marque’s history.

The ultimate Aston Martin SUV

Some things have remained the same, though, such as Aston Martin’s intention to offer luxury in a machine designed for a warzone.

A herringbone weave is used for the carbon fibre bodywork, complemented by Aston Martin’s traditional Chiltern Green paint colour.

For the virtual interior of the Dreadnought, Aston Martin trimmed the dashboard and door panels with Oxford Tan leather, adding a metallic gold gear lever and door hinges in anodised Satin Gold.

As expected for a hardcore off-roader, the Dreadnought features all-wheel drive, plus ‘the roar of a full-blooded V12’ when racing around the battlefield.

The vehicle’s name is a reference to the dictionary definition of “fear nothing”, but also to the dreadnought class of battleships from the early 20th century – including the Royal Navy’s archetypal HMS Dreadnought.

‘Redefining what an Aston Martin can be’

Aston Martin design chief Marek Reichman said: “The team have hugely enjoyed the not-inconsiderable challenge of redefining what an Aston Martin can be when the only limit is imagination.

“To create the ultimate exotic off-road machine, I had to imagine Dreadnought not only as a digital asset, but as a vehicle living in the real world – navigating the streets of New York, powering through the monsoon-soaked roads of Mumbai, and performing with complete authenticity in every environment.

“That vision allowed us to create something that feels genuinely real, even within the immersive world of the game.”

Enthusiasts will have to wait until Friday 23 October for a chance to experience the Aston Martin Dreadnought, when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is released.

A full-size model of the Dreadnought will also be displayed on the Call of Duty stand at this weekend’s Fanatics Fest in New York City.

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