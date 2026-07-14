Dacia City Escape to bring outdoor experiences to central London

Dacia is bringing the outdoors to the heart of London this summer, with a special two-day City Escape event.

Taking place from 23-24 July 2026, Dacia wants City Escape visitors to ‘slow down, switch off and enjoy a different pace of life’.

An array of family-friendly experiences at Bernie Spain Gardens on the South Bank will help Londoners take a break from the demands of city living.

A large central yurt will host Dacia’s Everyday Adventures series. There are 10 free sessions, ranging from yoga with Adam Husler to an ‘Ask Me Anything’ show with comedian and artist Jim Moir.

The City Escape will also show off the full Dacia range in person, including the recently launched Striker crossover SUV.

Enjoying summer in the city

The Dacia Striker is likely to be one of the stars of City Escape. Its bold design is said to offer the best of estate, SUV and saloon body styles.

Set to launch with a pair of hybrid powertrains, including an electrified all-wheel-drive version, the Striker will be priced from £25,000 when orders open in early 2027.

City Escape visitors can also grab a coffee and relax in one of two bell tents, and explore mountain landscapes using VR headsets.

Map-reading sessions and treasure hunts will be offered for younger visitors, along with a Dacia Sandrider remote control racing track. The latter includes prizes for those who set the fastest times each day.

Celebrity guests at Everyday Adventure Series

The biggest attraction at the Dacia City Escape is likely to be the Everyday Adventure Series, taking place across both 23 and 24 July.

TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle will kick things off with his ‘Dacia Detectives’ event, teaching the basics of orienteering for a family adventure around the local area.

Polar explorer Preet Chandi MBE will talk about her unsupported expedition to the South Pole. Then ultra-endurance cyclist Sarah Ruggins will explain how she overcame adversity to break several records.

Jim Moir will host his interactive ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, covering everything from unexpected bird sightings in London, to how birdwatching is now one of the UK’s fastest growing hobbies.

Tickets for the City Escape Everyday Adventure Series can be booked via the Dacia website now. Visitor numbers are capped for each one, however, so be quick…

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