GMC celebrates 25 years of Hummer with new limited-edition EV

GMC has announced a special edition of the Hummer EV, designed to celebrate 25 years of its SUV range.

The Hummer EV Icon 25 will be available in both pickup and SUV versions of the GMC electric off-roader, with distinctive design details to mark it out from regular models.

The Hummer badge was introduced with the H2 SUV of 2002, so the quarter-century spans to this 2027 model year Hummer EV.

Enthusiasts would likely point out that the Hummer name existed before 2002. In fact, AM General brought a civilian version of the military Humvee to market 10 years earlier, in 1992.

However, the launch of the H2 in 2002 represented the first fully civilian SUV designed by General Motors that wore the Hummer badge.

A powerful history lesson

Exclusive details for the Icon 25 include Icon Yellow paint, intended to evoke memories of the bold color used for the original H2. The front bumper is finished in Gloss Black.

There are new 22-inch alloy wheels with a “Deep Void” finish and Hummer EV center caps. SUV versions of the Hummer come equipped with an Icon Yellow spare wheel carrier and bespoke tire cover insert.

The interior is finished in Jet Black, and there are exclusive animations for the infotainment display when switching drive modes – including a deliberate nod to Hummer’s heritage models. The keen-eyed will also spot a serialised build plaque on the dashboard.

Offered for 2X and 3X trim levels, the most potent Hummer Icon 25 is the 3X pickup, which generates a mighty 1,160 horsepower and 13,000 lb-ft of torque.

Honoring 25 years of Hummer

Hummer chose the 2026 ESPY Awards in New York City, honoring sports stars and celebrities, as its backdrop to reveal the new Icon 25.

“Twenty-five years ago, Hummer first captured attention and established itself as an immediate icon. Today, Hummer remains instantly recognizable as an all-electric supertruck that continues to turn heads,” said Michael MacPhee, global vice president for Buick and GMC.

“The GMC Hummer EV Icon 25 is our way of recognizing that legacy and its debut at the 2026 ESPYs places it among athletes, celebrities and icons whose influence has also stood the test of time.”

Production of the 2027 GMC Hummer EV Icon 25 begins later this year. It will be manufactured at GM’s Factory Zero Assembly Center in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

Prices for US and Canadian markets will be announced closer to the start of Hummer Icon 25 production.

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