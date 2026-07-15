Gridserve opens flagship 400kW EV charging hub on M1 motorway

Energy company Gridserve has opened the largest of its ‘Electric Forecourt’ EV charging stations in the UK.

Located at Junction 29A on the M1 motorway, the Markham Vale site is described as being ‘at the heart of the East Midlands strategic road network’.

The new Electric Forecourt boasts 39 ultra-rapid electric vehicle chargers, including three dedicated especially to larger vehicles such as coaches and HGVs.

There are also three accessible bays, ensuring drivers with disabilities have the same access to EV charging.

As Gridserve’s flagship site, Markham Vale will also boast a premium lounge area, free wifi connectivity and a Costa Coffee outlet.

Ultra-rapid charging as standard

With Gridserve targeting commuters, fleet drivers and long-distance travellers, Markham Vale uses the latest EV charging technology.

Each of the 39 bays has a new ABB charging device, capable of delivering speeds of up to 400kW.

This could potentially add more than 200 miles of range to a new EV, such as the BMW iX3 50 xDrive, in less than 10 minutes.

Contactless card payments will be accepted at the Electric Forecourt. Drivers can also use Gridserve smartphone app or other third-party alternatives.

Live charger availability will be shown in the Gridserve app, along with via other navigation platforms such as ZapMap.

As with Gridserve’s other Electric Forecourts, Markham Vale’s EV chargers are powered by 100 percent renewable energy. In addition, 138 roof-mounted solar panels will supply electricity to the retail facilities.

‘A charging destination for everyone’

The shops at Markham Vale will be open between 6am and 9pm, seven days a week. The charging facilities operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Rebecca Trebble, chief customer officer at Gridserve, said: “The opening of Markham Vale marks a major milestone for Gridserve and demonstrates how far both the electric vehicle market and charging infrastructure have evolved over the past five years since we opened our first Electric Forecourt at Braintree.

“Today’s drivers expect charging to be super-fast, reliable and convenient, and that’s exactly what this site delivers. We’ve created a destination capable of serving everyone from local drivers and families travelling across the country to commercial fleets and logistics operators electrifying their operations.”

Including its five flagship Electric Forecourts, Gridserve now operates 200 EV charging locations across the UK.

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