Pumped-up Polo: Volkswagen reveals new ID. Cross electric SUV

Volkswagen has revealed the compact ID. Cross SUV: the electric-powered counterpart to the petrol T-Cross.

Closely related to the new Volkswagen ID. Polo, the ID. Cross will share the same basic platform, electric powertrain options and interior technology.

The resemblance to the ID. Polo is obvious, but there are also other subtle Volkswagen styling cues, such as the ID. Buzz-inspired detailing on the car’s C-pillar.

Fundamentally, the ID. Cross looks exactly as you would expect for compact Volkswagen, which should help reassure buyers new to electric cars.

With Volkswagen facing tough financial decisions across the globe, time is of the essence, which means pre-orders of the ID. Cross will begin immediately for customers in Germany.

More space inside than a T-Cross

Making use of the MEB+ platform, the ID. Cross measures 4,153mm in length. It’s also 1,581mm tall and 1,794mm wide.

Although it boasts similar dimensions to the combustion-powered T-Cross compact SUV, the electric powertrain means the ID. Cross can offer more room for passengers and luggage.

A total of 475 litres of cargo space, 20 litres more than the T-Cross, is made possible by an additional area beneath the variable boot floor. The front ‘frunk’ can hold an extra 25 litres, or be used for the car’s charging cables.

Like the ID. Polo, the ID. Cross uses a front-wheel-drive layout, with its electric motor offered in three power outputs: 116hp, 135hp and 211hp.

The battery will come in two sizes, giving buyers a choice between 37kWh and 52kWh. With the larger battery pack fitted, the ID. Cross is capable of covering up to 265 miles.

Already available in Germany

On the inside, the Volkswagen ID. Cross boasts a dashboard and cabin layout that looks very similar to the ID. Polo.

This is no bad thing, however, with premium materials and a pleasing array of physical buttons beneath the central air vents. The dashboard is covered in fabric, while metal details boost the feeling of quality.

A 10.25-inch digital instrument panel is standard, supplemented by a 12.9-inch central infotainment display. Neat Mk1 Golf-inspired retro graphics can be selected, too.

Prices in the German market start from the equivalent of less than £24,000 in entry-level Trend trim, combined with the smaller 37kWh battery and 116hp electric motor.

UK availability and prices for the ID. Cross will be announced in due course – come back to Motoring Research for more details soon.

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