Volvo XC90 2026 review

It seems hard to believe that the Volvo XC90 has been on sale since 2015. Back when this luxury SUV was first launched, Jeremy Clarkson was still presenting Top Gear, and David Cameron still occupied 10 Downing Street.

A lot has happened in those intervening years. Volvo has pivoted further towards electrification, while its former Polestar sub-brand has become a separate marque. Yet the spacious, seven-seat XC90 has taken all this in its stride

The XC90 has undergone several updates during its 11 years on sale, including a comprehensive overhaul in 2019, then another facelift for the 2025 model year. The basic concept remains unchanged, though; this is the combustion-powered flagship of the Volvo range, and widely regarded as one of the finest family SUVs.

When it was originally launched, we described the XC90 as ‘elegant, sophisticated and charming’, summing it up as ‘simply brilliant’. Is maintaining that high standard for more than a decade too big an ask?

The king of Scandinavian cool

Volvo’s upmarket SUVs tend to live long lives. The original XC90 was first launched in 2002, and remained in production right up until 2016, having amassed a dedicated following.

With this second-generation XC90, Volvo has taken a similar approach of gradual evolution. When it first went on sale, the range was packed with four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, making the plug-in hybrid T8 something of an outsider.

The 2019 update brought revised styling, while the most recent 2025 facelift saw any remnants of diesel power removed from the range. At the same time, all models gained some level of hybrid tech.

Today, XC90 customers can choose between a 250hp mild hybrid B5 petrol or the full-fat 406hp T8 plug-in hybrid tested here. Both have four-wheel drive as standard, along with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

For those who want a fully electric SUV, Volvo now offers the EX90, yet its existence does not seem to have dented demand for the XC90.

Effortless progress and EV range

It’s important to note that the Volvo XC90 is not a sporty SUV. Instead, the marque has put its effort into maximising comfort and refinement. This is no bad thing, with the XC90 offering a calming experience from behind the wheel.

The T8 plug-in hybrid system combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, resulting in total outputs of 406hp and 493lb ft of torque. Deploying all this results in a 0-62mph time of just 5.4 seconds, although attempting this is best avoided when fully loaded with 2.4 children and the family dog.

Thanks to its 18.8kWh battery, the T8 can cover just under 43 miles on electric power alone, meaning the school run could be undertaken in complete silence (or the car will be silent, your children may not be).

Air suspension is included on higher-grade XC90 models, and has a notably positive effect on ride quality. Larger alloy wheels are best avoided where possible, as these can upset the big Volvo’s sense of equilibrium.

Inside the Volvo XC90

When the second-generation XC90 was first launched, touchscreen-dominated interiors were still in their infancy, which made the Volvo something of an outlier. Eleven years later, relying on a central display for everything is commonplace.

Following the trend of the times, Volvo has made the XC90’s touchscreen bigger. It now looks less neatly integrated into the dashboard, and more like someone has stuck an iPad there.

Nonetheless, the infotainment works well, with the 11.2-inch display responding quickly, even if physical buttons for the climate control would make life easier. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is included, but both require a cable connection – despite the XC90 having wireless smartphone charging.

The overall ambience of the XC90’s interior is calm and restful. We would discourage you from choosing black upholstery, and revel instead in the Scandi-cool of the lighter interior options. Just remind your kids to be careful.

Seven seats and lots of space

Unlike many seven-seat SUVs, the third row of an XC90 is not simply a token offering. In fact, this one of the few plug-in hybrids to provide three rows of seats.

Granted, adults will not be too pleased about sitting right at the back of the Volvo, but seats six and seven are more than usable for younger passengers.

The driver and front passenger get the best deal, with even entry-level Core models getting power adjustment, lumbar support and heating. Higher-spec versions gain seat ventilation and massage functions, adding to the impression of luxury.

With all three rows of seats in use, the XC90 still delivers more than 300 litres of luggage capacity. Folding down the third row down boosts this to a more substantial 680 litres. Drop down the second row and you’ve got a cavernous 1,856 litres of space.

Prices that undercut German rivals

Prices for the Volvo XC90 now start at £66,270 for the 250hp mild-hybrid B5 model in Core trim. Opting for the 406hp plug-in hybrid T8 requires a minimum of £73,765.

Although this may seem steep for a family SUV, it still makes the XC90 cheaper to buy than similarly premium rivals like the BMW X5, Audi Q7 or Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Core trim boasts a comprehensive level of equipment, including matrix LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, and wireless smartphone charging. Arguably it is all the XC90 you need, although Plus models add niceties such as a 360-degree parking camera and even a crystal gear selector.

In terms of fuel economy, the B5 petrol offers an official 33.6mpg – about the best to be expected for a large SUV. Choosing the T8 plug-in hybrid can dramatically improve this, as long as the battery is regularly recharged. Let it run down and efficiency will be about the same, if not worse, than the B5 version.

Verdict: Volvo XC90 (2026)

After more than a decade, can we still call the Volvo XC90 ‘simply brilliant’? Yes, without question. The passage of time has merely emphasised what made this such a great family SUV in the first place.

At its core, the XC90 remains capable of seamlessly slipping into everyday life. The level of space on offer, along with its comfort and refinement, are effective ways to cocoon yourself from the madness of modern life.

It is not perfect, of course, not least with prices from upwards of £73,000 for the cheapest T8 plug-in hybrid. There are also times around town when the XC90 can also feel very large indeed, requiring parking spaces to be chosen with care. This is where the smaller, five-seat XC60 can claim an advantage over its bigger brother.

These are relatively minor gripes, though, against a backdrop of a seven-seat SUV that still does so much very well. Perhaps the biggest challenge for Volvo is how to replace this second-generation XC90, given the high standard it continues to set.

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