Radical new Nissan Juke goes fully electric for 2027

Nissan has unveiled the first images of its third-generation Juke compact SUV – and it looks bolder than ever.

When the original Juke hit the roads back in 2010, it caused a stir with its styling, resembling a radical concept car that had just been driven off the show stand.

It helped the Juke become one of Nissan’s best-selling models in the UK. However, the polarising styling of the original Juke was toned down for the second-generation car, introduced in 2019.

The radical Juke is back for this third incarnation, though, with design inspired by the Hyper Punk Concept car displayed at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

Even so, perhaps the biggest shock is that the Nissan Juke will now be fully electric when sales start in 2027.

Juke to be built in Sunderland

Although Nissan has offered hybrid-powered versions of the current, second-generation Juke, the switch to being entirely electric marks a major change for the crossover.

The new Nissan Juke will make use of the CMF-EV platform, which also underpins a host of vehicles from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

These include the third-generation Nissan Leaf, which will be built alongside the new Juke at the Japenese company’s factory in Sunderland.

Nissan has not shared details of the new Juke’s powertrain yet, but sharing the same 52kWh and 75kWh battery packs as the Leaf seems likely.

Continuing to build the Juke on Wearside is a strong endorsement of the Sunderland facility, which has assembled the two previous generations of the car.

The first trial phase of Juke EV production is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

‘Challenging convention’ in the EV age

Nissan chose its ‘Vision Event’ in Japan to reveal the first images of the third-generation Juke, presenting it as part of a long-term focus on technical innovation.

“Juke has always stood for bold design and a willingness to challenge convention. With this third generation, we are bringing that spirit into the electric age,” said Clíodhna Lyons, regional vice president for brand and marketing at Nissan.

“As our first fully electric Juke, it will help us reach new customers while expanding choice across our electrified range.”

The Juke will form part of Nissan’s expanded EV lineup, which includes the Micra supermini, third-generation Leaf, Ariya SUV and a forthcoming electric city car.

Following the start of production, the new Nissan Juke will officially be launched in spring 2027.

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