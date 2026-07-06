Nissan Leaf now costs from £28,949 thanks to Electric Car Grant

The 2026 Nissan Leaf has now entered production in right-hand drive, with starting prices now lower thanks to a new entry-level model and the Electric Car Grant.

When the third-generation Nissan Leaf was first announced last year, its specification included a 75kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 387 miles.

However, Nissan has now added a smaller 52kWh battery to the Leaf lineup, reducing the car’s price to less than £29,000.

As with the variant equipped with the larger 75kWh battery, the new 52kWh model qualifies for the top-level £3,750 discount from the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme.

It means customers can order the fully electric Nissan Leaf 52kWh from £28,949.

Lower price but shorter battery range

Opting for the Nissan Leaf with the smaller 52kWh battery does, naturally, mean a reduction in range compared to the 75kWh version.

Based on official WLTP tests, the 52kWh Leaf can cover up to 280 miles on a full charge. In urban environments, which buyers of the smaller battery model will likely favour, it can travel up to 371 miles.

When it comes to charging, the 52kWh Leaf is compatible with public DC devices offering speeds of up to 105kW. This can see the battery replenished from 10 to 80 percent in 35 minutes. Being connected to a DC charger for just 15 minutes could add 100 miles of range.

The smaller battery also brings a reduction in output from the electric motor, down from 215hp to 174hp. However, a reduction in kerb weight compared to the larger battery version means a minimal penalty in terms of performance.

Engage Sport mode and the 52kWh model can sprint from 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds, compared to 7.6 seconds for the 75kWh Leaf.

Nissan Leaf 52kWh available to order now

Nissan will launch the 52kWh car with simplified trim levels, giving buyers the choice of two rather than the four available for the 75kWh Leaf.

The Leaf 52kWh Engage comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays for the cabin, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, intelligent cruise control and an 11kW onboard charger, all for £28,949.

Opting for the Leaf 52kWh Advance ups the cost to £30,849 with the ECG discount of £3,750 applied.

Standard equipment for the Advance includes larger 14.3-inch display screens, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, a panoramic sunroof and ambient interior lighting.

Orders can be placed for the Leaf with a 52kWh battery now. The first right-hand-drive models from the Wearside plant are set to reach Nissan dealerships later this summer.

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