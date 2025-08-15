Nissan takes advantage of Electric Car Grant ‘loophole’

The Nissan Ariya now enjoys a £1,500 Electric Car Grant (ECG) saving after bosses cleverly cut prices of key models to qualify for the government incentive.

With the ECG included, Nissan Ariya prices now start from just £33,500, eye-opening value for a family-sized electric SUV with a futuristic appearance.

The Nissan Ariya 63kWh Engage version qualified for the ECG thanks to a price cut from £39,655 right down to £35,000. This placed it well below the ECG’s £37,000 price cap.

Because they share the same battery, higher-spec Advance and Evolve models also qualify for the ECG, despite costing more than £37,000 (full prices are below). All 63kWh versions have a range of around 250 miles.

This ‘loophole’ states that so long as one variant costs less than £37k, the ECG applies to all models that share the same battery and drive type.

Nissan has cleverly used this to ensure the longer-range Ariya with a larger 87kWh battery, boasting a range of up to 330 miles, also qualifies for the ECG.

A new Ariya 87kWh Engage version has been introduced, which costs exactly £37k.

The addition of this model means higher-spec 87kWh Advance and Evolve versions also qualify for the grant – despite, again, costing £39,500 and £44,500 respectively.

Mind you, even these are significantly less than before; the price cuts represent post-grant savings of £8,655 and £7,650 respectively.

“Securing eligibility for the UK government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant makes Ariya more accessible than ever,” said Nissan marketing director Fiona Mackay.

“It now offers greater value without compromising on the innovation, design and performance our customers expect.”

The Nissan Micra has also qualified for the £1,500 ECG. The upcoming new Nissan Leaf, which is built in Britain, is anticipated to be one of the first cars that will qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant.

2025 Nissan Ariya prices with government grant

Engage 63kWh: £33,500

Advance 63kWh: £37,500

Evolve 63kWh: £42,500

Engage 87kWh: £35,500

Advance 87kWh: £39,500

Evolve 87kWh: £44,500

