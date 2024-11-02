New 2025 Skoda Kodiaq vRS debuts with 265hp and 7 seats

The second Skoda Kodiaq vRS delivers more power and performance than its predecessor, but still boasts plenty of space

Skoda has announced a hotted-up vRS version of its new, second-generation Kodiaq SUV.

The 2025 Kodiaq vRS offers the potential for hot hatch performance on the school run, with room for up to seven people inside Skoda’s most practical vehicle.

The first-generation Kodiaq vRS, then powered by a diesel engine, developed a cult following for its combination of pace and space. Skoda will hope for more of the same success with this version.

Same engine as the Golf GTI

New 2025 Skoda Kodiaq vRS

Powering the new Kodiaq vRS is the familiar ‘EA888’ 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, found throughout the Volkswagen Group in cars such as the Golf GTI and Skoda Octavia vRS.

In Skoda’s latest range-topping SUV, the engine delivers 265hp and 295lb ft of torque. This reflects a 20hp boost in horsepower compared to the previous Kodiaq vRS, cutting the 0-62mph time down to 6.4 seconds. A top speed of 144mph should be more than sufficient, too.

All-wheel drive is fitted as standard, along with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Dynamic Chassis Control is also included, offering 15 levels of damper adjustment, plus there are ventilated disc brakes for good measure.

Standing out from the SUV crowd

New 2025 Skoda Kodiaq vRS

In keeping with recent Skoda vRS tradition, the fastest Kodiaq comes with a gloss black finish for its front grille, window surrounds, roof rails and side mirror caps. 

A bespoke front bumper features extra air intakes, while the front grille has a horizontal lighting strip. Polished twin exhaust tailpipes are found at the rear, with honeycomb trim covering the diffuser. 

Bold 20-inch ‘Elias’ alloy wheels are unique to the Kodiaq vRS, and have a polished black finish. Red-painted brake calipers are a further hint at the performance on offer.

Inside the hot Kodiaq are high-backed sports seats with vRS branding, plus plenty of red stitching and a three-spoke sports steering wheel.

Due in spring 2025

New 2025 Skoda Kodiaq vRS

Buyers can choose between vRS Lounge and vRS Suite specifications. The former comes with perforated Microsuede upholstery, while the latter upgrades to full leather. 

Other interior highlights include a 10.0-inch digital instrument panel, 13.0-inch central infotainment touchscreen, ambient lighting, keyless entry and LED Matrix headlights.

Skoda has yet to confirm prices for the new Kodiaq vRS, but expect this latest family SUV to cost around £50,000. The first UK deliveries are due in spring 2025.

