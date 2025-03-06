New Dacia Bigster family SUV to cost from just £141 per month

The new Dacia Bigster SUV is now available to order in the UK, including via a range of affordable PCP finance deals.

The largest vehicle to date from the Renault-owned budget brand could be yours from just £141 per month.

Dacia announced list prices for the C-segment Bigster earlier this year, and it reports considerable interest from UK customers already.

More than 500 people have placed a £250 deposit for a Bigster, with the first completed cars set to be delivered this spring.

High riding, low prices

Dacia’s eye-catching £141 per month finance deal applies to a Bigster in entry-level Expression trim. Here, power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TCe 140 petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech.

Unlocking the £141 per month deal requires a substantial deposit of £6,249, for a finance agreement with a 4.9 percent APR.

The deal is based upon a 24-month agreement, with customers limited to 6,000 miles per year in the family SUV.

Expression trim offers a generous level of standard equipment, such as 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors and a multi-view camera, plus a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

Available to order now

Placing a smaller £360 deposit, and choosing a 48-month deal at 7.9 percent APR, will see monthly payments of £360 for the Bigster Expression TCe 140. Mileage in this example is also restricted to 6,000 miles per year.

Alternatively, opting for the more powerful hybrid 1.6-litre hybrid Bigster in Expression trim will require a customer deposit of £4,604. Spread across a 48-month payment period, with annual mileage capped at 6,000 miles, this version will cost £299 per month.

For those still undecided about the Bigster, Dacia demonstrators are due at dealerships in April. And Motoring Research’s Tim Pitt will be getting behind the wheel very soon.

