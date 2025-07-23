Bargain prices confirmed for new Jaecoo 5 compact SUV

Jaecoo is one of the growing number of Chinese brands offering new cars in the UK. The company has just announced prices for its second SUV: the Jaecoo 5.

Following the larger Jaecoo 7, which was driven by Motoring Research earlier this year, the Jaecoo 5 will take on the Ford Puma and Jeep Avenger

The new Jaecoo made its dynamic debut at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed. An all-female team drove the compact SUV up the famous hill climb.

Now Jaecoo has confirmed the full UK specification for its newest family SUV, set to cost from just £24,505.

Petrol power now, electric to follow

The entry-level Jaecoo 5 will undercut its key compact SUV competitors – including the Ford Puma, which costs from £26,580.

The car’s design is said to take ‘​​visual cues from nature, with body lines inspired by mountain ridges and dramatic natural landscapes’. This includes a bold ‘waterfall’ front grille.

At launch, the Jaecoo 5 comes with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, also used in the Jaecoo 7. Delivering 147hp and 203lb ft of torque, the front-wheel-drive SUV is fitted with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Jaecoo plans to launch a fully electric version, too. More details of this model will be confirmed soon.

Set to arrive this October

Two trim levels will be offered for the Jaecoo 5 initially, with the Pure model at the headline £24,505 starting price. Standard equipment includes automatic headlights, a 13.2-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a six-speaker Sony audio system.

For £28,000, the Jaecoo 5 Luxury upgrades to eight speakers and adds cooled wireless smartphone charging, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and dual-zone climate control. The front seats are both heated and ventilated, with six-way power adjustment.

Both versions of the Jaecoo 5 will feature a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard, with three years of RAC Home Start cover also included.

Orders can be placed later this summer through Omoda and Jaecoo UK’s nationwide dealership network, now in 75 locations. The first deliveries to customers are expected in October 2025.

