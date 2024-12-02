Abarth 600e: UK prices and spec revealed for sporty electric SUV

Orders have opened for the Abarth 600e: a sporty compact SUV and the second fully electric vehicle from the Italian marque.

With two versions on offer, including the limited edition 600e Scorpionissima, the new Abarth aims to combine performance and practicality.

Choosing the celebratory 600e Scorpionissima also puts you behind the wheel of the most powerful road-going Abarth ever made.

However, with dramatic styling and some very bold paint colours, there is no shortage of Abarth character however you choose to specify a 600e.

The most powerful Abarth yet

In standard form, the Abarth 600e comes with a single electric motor, sending all of its 240hp to the front wheels. This means a 0-62mph time of 6.3 seconds, plus a top speed limited to 124mph.

Opting for the Scorpionissima ups power output to a record-setting 280hp, and reduces the 0-62mph time to 5.9 seconds.

Abarth has worked with motorsport suppliers, equipping the 600e with Alcon performance brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.

There is also a TEKT Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential, which should help the 600e transfer its 254lb ft of torque to the road.

Inspired by a classic Abarth

For the exterior of the 600e, Abarth says it took inspiration from the bluff face of the classic 850 TC. The design pairs ‘square geometry with strong graphics’, with additional influence from the world of video games.

Lowered suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels and a substantial rear spoiler are also part of the package.

The Abarth 600e’s interior also looks bold, with bright contrasting colours against black trim. A two-spoke steering wheel is clad in a combination of leather and Alcantara, with aluminium pedals for good measure.

Both versions of the 600e come with Sabelt sports seats, although the Scorpionissima features a more sculpted design and Alcantara upholstery.

Making a sporty statement

When it comes to paint colours, the Abarth 600e is not for the shy and retiring. Options include Acid Green, Antidote White, Shock Orange and Venom Black.

The 600e Scorpionissima will be available in Acid Green or the exclusive Hypnotic Purple (seen above). It also gains a gloss black bodykit and painted front brake calipers.

Prices for the Abarth 600e will start from £36,975. To purchase one of 1,949 examples of the 600e Scorpionissima, you will require £41,975.

Orders for the 600e can be placed now at Abarth dealers, with the first UK deliveries expected in spring 2025.

