New Cupra Terramar SUV: UK prices and spec details revealed

The last new Cupra powered by an internal combustion engine, the Terramar SUV is available to order now. Here's what you need to know.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Cupra Terramar Now On Sale

The latest SUV in the Cupra range is now available to order, with prices starting from £37,805.

Slotting into the Cupra lineup above the existing Ateca, the new Terramar enters an increasingly competitive market for crossover-style cars.

Buyers will be able to choose from four engine options, along with four trim levels and two special edition models. 

The UK launch of the Terramar follows a recent announcement that the Spanish brand plans to sell cars in North America by 2030.

Cupra’s last combustion car

Cupra Terramar Now On Sale

Engine choices for the Cupra Terramar start with a 150hp 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol. Sold in front-wheel-drive form, like all Terramars it has a DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. 

The 1.5-litre petrol is also available in two plug-in hybrid guises, with 204hp or 272hp. When fully charged, its 28.5kWh battery pack provides an electric range of up to 75 miles.

Joining the lineup later will be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. This also produces 204hp, but has Cupra’s 4-Drive all-wheel drive system as standard. 

The most intriguing option for keen drivers is the 265hp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol. The same engine used in the latest Volkswagen Golf GTI, with 4-Drive it can accelerate the Terramar to 62mph in 5.9 seconds.

Strong standard equipment

Cupra Terramar Now On Sale

Starting specification in entry-level V1 trim includes LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera

Cupra will allow buyers to add options such as copper-finished alloy wheels on the pricier VZ trims – along with upgraded Akebono brakes for the 265hp version.

In First Edition form, only offered as a 1.5-litre 272hp plug-in hybrid, the Terramar will cost £51,790. 

Standard equipment here includes 20-inch wheels, leather seats and a panoramic sunroof. Adaptive chassis control and a Sennheiser sound system are also on the list.

Up for the Cup

Cupra Terramar Now On Sale

Cupra’s new partnership with the America’s Cup sailing competition has led to a special edition, too. The Terramar America’s Cup Edition is priced from £50,850 and comes with the 2.0-litre 265hp engine.

Painted in Enceladus Grey Matt with 20-inch black alloy wheels, the leather seats feature the America’s Cup logo. The same emblem is on the exterior B-pillars, too. 

Other than the 204hp 2.0-litre engine, which will be available in January 2025, all Terramar models can be ordered now.

​​Marcus Gossen, director of Seat and Cupra UK, said: “We are delighted to announce that Terramar is now available for order in the UK. We thrive on pushing boundaries, and the Terramar is redefining what it means to be a sporty SUV.”

ALSO READ:

Cupra plans to sell cars in the United States by 2030

Don’t love your new electric Cupra? You can hand it back

Cupra Leon TSI 300 review

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Don’t like Jaguar’s new EV? You could buy the Austin Powers ‘Shaguar’ instead

John Redfern - 0
One of the most recognisable movie cars of the 1990s, the infamous 'Shaguar' from Austin Powers will be sold in January 2025.

Abarth 600e: UK prices and spec revealed for sporty electric SUV

John Redfern - 0
With up to 280hp, the new 600e is the most powerful Abarth to date. UK prices for the Italian SUV start from £36,975.

Temerario! A deep dive into Lamborghini’s 920hp hybrid supercar

Tim Pitt - 0
The hybrid V8-powered Lamborghini Temerario made its debut inside Britain’s first car factory. Tim Pitt speaks to the team behind it.

Vauxhall slashes prices for new Grandland Electric SUV

John Redfern - 0
Reductions of up to £4,700 on the Vauxhall Grandland Electric mean prices now start below £40,000 for most models.
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice