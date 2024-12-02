New Cupra Terramar SUV: UK prices and spec details revealed

The latest SUV in the Cupra range is now available to order, with prices starting from £37,805.

Slotting into the Cupra lineup above the existing Ateca, the new Terramar enters an increasingly competitive market for crossover-style cars.

Buyers will be able to choose from four engine options, along with four trim levels and two special edition models.

The UK launch of the Terramar follows a recent announcement that the Spanish brand plans to sell cars in North America by 2030.

Cupra’s last combustion car

Engine choices for the Cupra Terramar start with a 150hp 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol. Sold in front-wheel-drive form, like all Terramars it has a DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre petrol is also available in two plug-in hybrid guises, with 204hp or 272hp. When fully charged, its 28.5kWh battery pack provides an electric range of up to 75 miles.

Joining the lineup later will be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. This also produces 204hp, but has Cupra’s 4-Drive all-wheel drive system as standard.

The most intriguing option for keen drivers is the 265hp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol. The same engine used in the latest Volkswagen Golf GTI, with 4-Drive it can accelerate the Terramar to 62mph in 5.9 seconds.

Strong standard equipment

Starting specification in entry-level V1 trim includes LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera

Cupra will allow buyers to add options such as copper-finished alloy wheels on the pricier VZ trims – along with upgraded Akebono brakes for the 265hp version.

In First Edition form, only offered as a 1.5-litre 272hp plug-in hybrid, the Terramar will cost £51,790.

Standard equipment here includes 20-inch wheels, leather seats and a panoramic sunroof. Adaptive chassis control and a Sennheiser sound system are also on the list.

Up for the Cup

Cupra’s new partnership with the America’s Cup sailing competition has led to a special edition, too. The Terramar America’s Cup Edition is priced from £50,850 and comes with the 2.0-litre 265hp engine.

Painted in Enceladus Grey Matt with 20-inch black alloy wheels, the leather seats feature the America’s Cup logo. The same emblem is on the exterior B-pillars, too.

Other than the 204hp 2.0-litre engine, which will be available in January 2025, all Terramar models can be ordered now.

​​Marcus Gossen, director of Seat and Cupra UK, said: “We are delighted to announce that Terramar is now available for order in the UK. We thrive on pushing boundaries, and the Terramar is redefining what it means to be a sporty SUV.”

