Hyundai and Toyota are holding their own motorsport festival

The Hyundai N x Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival will see the two rival car companies come together in South Korea.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Hyundai N versus Toyota Gazoo Racing

The performance divisions of Hyundai and Toyota have formed a partnership to host a unique motorsport festival.

Talking place at the Everland Speedway in South Korea, the Hyundai N x Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival will take place later this month.

Along with demonstrations of racing models, fans of both car manufacturers will be able to take part in track driving sessions

It marks an unusual move for two car brands that compete not only in the arena of performance road cars, but are also direct rivals in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Stars of stage and street

Hyundai N versus Toyota Gazoo Racing

The morning of the festival will be devoted to track day activities, allowing owners of Hyundai N and Toyota GR vehicles access to the Everland Speedway. This will be followed by show runs, demonstrating new performance models from the two brands. 

Hyundai N will showcase rally cars from its WRC campaign, including the i20 N Rally 1 Hybrid and i20 N Rally 2. The cars will be driven by Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo and Andreas Mikkelsen. 

The Pikes Peak record-setting Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec will also be present, along with the Ioniq 5 N and Elantra N production cars. 

Toyota will present its GR Yaris Rally 1 Hybrid, GR Yaris Rally 2, GR Supra and GR86, as well as other rally cars and high-performance models. Current Toyota WRC driver Takamoto Katsuta will be on hand, along with fellow members of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team. 

A hydrogen-fuelled Toyota Corolla AE86 H2 Concept will put a modern spin on a classic drift racer, too.

Fierce competition and friendship

Hyundai N versus Toyota Gazoo Racing

Hyundai has hosted motorsport-themed festivals in South Korea for two decades, but this marks the first time another car manufacturer has been involved. 

“We are excited to welcome the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, our competitors in the WRC, to Korea”, said Yeong Ho Lee, executive vice president of Hyundai Global Operations. 

“This event will emphasise the fierce competition and friendship that coexist in motorsport. It is an opportunity to demonstrate the pure passion for cars shared by both Hyundai and Toyota, as well as our commitment to further expand motorsport culture in the future.”

The message of collaboration was echoed by Manabu Konyama, CEO and president of Toyota Motor Korea, who added: “We’re glad that Hyundai N and Toyota Gazoo Racing, which are competitors in world motorsport, are working together to create an opportunity to enjoy car culture beyond motorsport”.

ALSO READ:

Hyundai i20 N review

Toyota GR Yaris review

Best hot hatchbacks to buy in 2024

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

You can now buy an Ohme electric car charger from Currys

John Redfern - 0
Electrical store Currys has chosen Ohme as its new home EV charging partner, with devices soon available at 50 locations across the UK.

Range Rover goes retro: Kingsley reveals Classic KSR restomod

John Redfern - 0
Oxfordshire-based Kingsley Re-Engineered has modernised the original Range Rover without diluting its classic appeal.

Rolls-Royce reveals new Ghost Series II and sportier Black Badge

John Redfern - 0
Described as the most advanced V12-powered Rolls-Royce to date, the Ghost Series II has updated styling and a revised interior.

Kia Pride EV is an electric restomod that keeps it real

John Redfern - 0
Unveiled at the Sunday Scramble event at Bicester Heritage, the Kia Pride EV even retains its original manual gearbox.
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice