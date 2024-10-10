Hyundai and Toyota are holding their own motorsport festival

The performance divisions of Hyundai and Toyota have formed a partnership to host a unique motorsport festival.

Talking place at the Everland Speedway in South Korea, the Hyundai N x Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival will take place later this month.

Along with demonstrations of racing models, fans of both car manufacturers will be able to take part in track driving sessions.

It marks an unusual move for two car brands that compete not only in the arena of performance road cars, but are also direct rivals in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Stars of stage and street

The morning of the festival will be devoted to track day activities, allowing owners of Hyundai N and Toyota GR vehicles access to the Everland Speedway. This will be followed by show runs, demonstrating new performance models from the two brands.

Hyundai N will showcase rally cars from its WRC campaign, including the i20 N Rally 1 Hybrid and i20 N Rally 2. The cars will be driven by Hyundai Motorsport’s Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo and Andreas Mikkelsen.

The Pikes Peak record-setting Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec will also be present, along with the Ioniq 5 N and Elantra N production cars.

Toyota will present its GR Yaris Rally 1 Hybrid, GR Yaris Rally 2, GR Supra and GR86, as well as other rally cars and high-performance models. Current Toyota WRC driver Takamoto Katsuta will be on hand, along with fellow members of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team.

A hydrogen-fuelled Toyota Corolla AE86 H2 Concept will put a modern spin on a classic drift racer, too.

Fierce competition and friendship

Hyundai has hosted motorsport-themed festivals in South Korea for two decades, but this marks the first time another car manufacturer has been involved.

“We are excited to welcome the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, our competitors in the WRC, to Korea”, said Yeong Ho Lee, executive vice president of Hyundai Global Operations.

“This event will emphasise the fierce competition and friendship that coexist in motorsport. It is an opportunity to demonstrate the pure passion for cars shared by both Hyundai and Toyota, as well as our commitment to further expand motorsport culture in the future.”

The message of collaboration was echoed by Manabu Konyama, CEO and president of Toyota Motor Korea, who added: “We’re glad that Hyundai N and Toyota Gazoo Racing, which are competitors in world motorsport, are working together to create an opportunity to enjoy car culture beyond motorsport”.

