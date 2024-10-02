Hyundai has now made more than 100 million vehicles

Hyundai has reached a huge production milestone, having built more than 100 million vehicles across the globe.

Leaving the line in Ulsan, South Korea, an Ioniq 5 electric SUV claimed the title of being the 100,000,001st Hyundai to be made.

The new owner of the Ioniq 5 collected the car directly from the factory, and took part in a commemorative handover ceremony.

Record-breaking production speed

Hyundai was founded as an automotive brand in December 1967, meaning it has taken the Korean company less than 57 years to pass the 100 million vehicle mark.

By comparison, it took Volkswagen 60 years after the end of World War II to achieve the same milestone, doing so with a Touran MPV in 2005.

And it took Ford from 1903 until November 1977 to build its 100 millionth vehicle: a Ford Fairmont that left the Mahwah assembly plant in New Jersey.

To further emphasise the speed at which Hyundai has achieved this target, consider that it only surpassed 50 million vehicles in 2013…

Just the beginning

Hyundai began production with only the Ulsan plant, but it now owns 12 manufacturing facilities in 10 different countries worldwide.

Ulsan was responsible for building the Pony, Hyundai’s first mass-market car, and is now a centre for electrification.

Dong Seock Lee, president and head of domestic production at Hyundai Motor Company, said: “Each and every employee at Hyundai Motor has contributed to the accumulation of 100 million units through their hard work and dedication.

“This auspicious occasion is just the first step toward the future era of electrification that Hyundai Motor will lead.”

