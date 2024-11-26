Brabus 700 Blue Sky is a 700hp, wide-body Rolls-Royce Cullinan

For those who find the latest Rolls-Royce Cullinan a touch too subtle, German tuning firm Brabus has a solution.

The Brabus 700 Blue Sky is a radical take on the high-riding Rolls-Royce, leaving no part of the luxurious SUV untouched.

Known for its work on Mercedes-Benz models, this is only the second time that Brabus has modified a Rolls-Royce – following its efforts with the Ghost saloon.

Rolls-Royce makes own Black Badge version of the Cullinan Series II, said to be the car’s ‘disruptive alter ego’. However, the 700 Blue Sky is notably more extreme.

Designed for a ‘one-second wow’

On the outside, Brabus has equipped the 700 Blue Sky with its ‘Widestar’ bodykit, adding huge flared wheelarches made from exposed carbon fibre.

There is a new front bumper, which Brabus says works to reduce aerodynamic lift at high speeds, along with more carbon fibre for the redesigned bonnet.

At the rear, Brabus has installed a large diffuser that (naturally) is shaped from exposed carbon fibre. An extra rear spoiler is fitted beneath the rear window, too.

Although the Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes on 23-inch alloy wheels as standard, Brabus has gone one better with 24-inch rims. To ensure the perfect stance, its suspension is also lowered by 25mm.

A 700hp twin-turbo V12

Brabus could not resist upgrading the Cullinan’s 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, too. Its output has been boosted to 700hp, combined with a mighty 701lb ft of torque. A sports exhaust is said to deliver a ‘decidedly powerful V12 note’.

Despite the Cullinan’s substantial kerb weight, the Brabus modifications allow the 700 Blue Sky to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 5.0 seconds. Top speed remains limited to 155mph.

Rolls-Royce has a formidable reputation for crafting exceptional interiors, but Brabus has not been daunted by modifying the Cullian’s cabin. The demonstrator seen here has Blue Sky leather trim, also giving the model its name.

The sky is the limit

Quilted upholstery with a unique shell design is used extensively throughout the Cullinan’s cabin. The same pattern is found on the floor, in the boot, and even surrounding the famous starlight headliner.

Brabus adds yet more carbon fibre trim to the Blue Sky’s dashboard and steering wheel, while even the Rolls-Royce analogue clock has received a Brabus makeover.

Anyone already in the market for a £330,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is unlikely to worry unduly about cost. The complete 700 Blue Sky makeover does not come cheap, though. Brabus quotes a German price of €896,546 (including taxes at 19 percent), which equates to around £748,700.

ALSO READ:

Brabus Rocket GTS transforms AMG GT into a 1,000hp hot hatch

Brabus goes wild with 900hp G-Class dune buggy

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge 2025 review