Vauxhall Grandland is UK’s fastest-selling used car

New data from Auto Trader has identified the Vauxhall Grandland as the hottest used car in the UK.

Analysis by the online car marketplace reveals that, in March 2025, the Grandland SUV spent an average of just 7.5 days on dealership forecourts before being purchased by a new owner.

Notably, this rapid turnaround applies to Vauxhall Grandland SUVs less than one year old, and equipped with petrol hybrid powertrains only.

Intriguingly, a Grandland of similar age but with a regular petrol engine took 10 times longer to sell – requiring an average of 77 days.

Flying off the forecourt

Auto Trader’s data found that a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLC, also with petrol hybrid power, was the UK’s second-quickest selling car in March.

The premium SUV typically required just over a week to be sold, taking an average of 8.5 days to change hands.

The Jeep Avenger compact SUV completed the podium, averaging 11 days to sell. It was followed by the Mercedes-Benz A-Class saloon, which needed 12 days.

Notably, eight of Auto Trader’s top 10 cars were SUVs, proving that demand for these vehicles remains as consistent as ever.

Don’t Leaf me alone

At the other end of the scale, the electric Nissan Leaf proved to be the toughest sell for car dealers during March. Examples of the Leaf, in particular those less than one year old, languished at dealerships for an average of 101 days.

Auto Trader’s overall data for March 2025 shows the average car took 25 days to sell, indictating that the market appears to be gathering pace.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s director of data and insights, commented: “The accelerating speed at which cars are moving off forecourts is an encouraging sign for the used car market. However, this record speed of sale does suggest that, for many retailers, there is room to optimise pricing to fully capitalise on the robust levels of consumer demand.

“Retailers need to be confident in their pricing and, with the used market currently buoyant, price correctly to the retail market. Staying close to the market data will prove essential to ensuring retailers are maximising profit, while still achieving a rapid rate of stock turn.”

