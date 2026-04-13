New Lepas L6 hybrid and electric SUVs: here’s what we know

Chinese marque Lepas, part of the Chery automotive group, has confirmed its next vehicle for launch in the UK.

Making its debut at the prestigious Milan Design Week, the mid-size Lepas L6 SUV will be offered to British customers in both hybrid and fully electric guises.

Its arrival follows the announcement of the flagship Lepas L8 SUV earlier this year.

On sale in five-seat format at first, the L6 takes on an ever-growing roster of Chinese-made family SUVs. Its choice of powertrains potentially offers an advantage against established rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

Hybrid or EV power for Lepas L6

Although specific details about the Lepas L6 are still limited, the hybrid-powered version will combine a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack.

This will allow the Lepas L6 Super Hybrid a range of up to 700 miles with its battery fully charged and petrol tank brimmed.

The electric Lepas L6 BEV uses a 67kWh battery pack, predicted to offer up to 270 miles of range in the official WLTP test. Recharging from 30 to 80 percent capacity takes as little as 20 minutes.

Both variants of the Lepas L6 are based on Chery’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) modular platform. The company promises this will deliver ‘a seamless blend of performance, comfort and efficiency, tailored for European roads’.

The eye of the leopard

The Lepas name is a portmanteau of ‘leopard’ and ‘passion’. The L6’s LED daytime running lights are said to be modelled on the shape of a leopard’s eye, while its overall styling pays homage to ‘the elegance and agility of a running leopard’.

Commenting on the European launch of the L6, Ray Wang, managing director of Lepas UK, said: “The Lepas L6 marks an exciting step for our brand in Europe and, of course, the UK market – as we confirm this will be the second model sold.

“Combining our proprietary Lepas Super Hybrid and fully electric powertrains, the Lepas L6 delivers exceptional efficiency, impressive range and rapid charging.”

More information on the L6, including UK market prices, will be confirmed by Lepas closer to the on-sale date, likely to be late 2026.

Lepas is the fourth brand from Chery Group to enter the UK market in recent years. It follows Jaecoo, Omoda and Chery itself.

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