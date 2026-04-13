Why government-backed parking apps could alienate older drivers

The adoption of a single ‘one app fits all’ solution to pay for car parking risks isolating older drivers, new data suggests.

The government is encouraging local authorities across the UK to collaborate with the National Parking Platform (NPP) for payment in public car parks.

A joint venture between the Department for Transport and the British Parking Association, the NPP is designed to allow drivers to pay for parking without the need to install multiple smartphone apps.

Car parks that participate in the National Parking Platform will be connected through a shared system. This means any approved smartphone app can be used to make payment.

The intention is to allow drivers to use their existing parking apps, rather than needing to download new ones, reducing the risk of a fine for failing to pay.

Older drivers excluded from parking apps

However, research by breakdown organisation Start Rescue finds that only 68 percent of those aged 65 or over use a smartphone to go online, potentially leaving millions unable to pay for parking.

Analysing Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data, this suggests up to 2.9 million older drivers could be left without access to the NPP-compatible smartphone apps.

“This is a fundamentally sound idea,” said Lee Puffett, managing director of Start Rescue. “But it has to recognise that many drivers, and particularly older drivers, prefer to pay with cash, bank card or their phone using the likes of Apple Pay.

“Weak phone signal, bad lighting and poor parking signage all contribute to making parking payments trickier for older drivers.”

Parking needs to work for all drivers

Start Rescue believes that being unable to use parking apps could see older drivers compelled to park further away, and possibly in more dangerous locations.

This concern is also shared by Rob Heard, chair of the Older Drivers Forum.“While we recognise the convenience and growing popularity of parking apps, it’s vital that councils and operators continue to provide alternative payment options,” said Heard.

“Not all drivers – particularly older motorists – use smartphones or feel comfortable relying solely on digital services. A fully inclusive approach ensures that everyone can park safely and conveniently, without being disadvantaged or forced to seek less suitable alternatives.”

Following a trial with 10 local authorities, the NPP is now in use across more than 1,200 locations in the UK.

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