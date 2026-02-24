Vauxhall Corsa GSE to return as all-electric hot hatch

Vauxhall has confirmed that it will launch an all-new performance version of its top-selling Corsa supermini later this year.

Although it will draw on several decades of hot hatchback history, the Corsa GSE will be thoroughly modern – boasting a high-output electric powertrain.

It marks the continued expansion of Vauxhall’s GSE electrified performance sub-brand, with a rally-bred Mokka GSE compact SUV already available.

Details of the new Corsa GSE are currently limited, but more information on the exact powertrain and performance levels will be known before the summer.

Even with the teaser images released, Vauxhall is seemingly keen to honour the Corsa’s retro relations. An alloy wheel with an elaborate three-spoke design is a clear homage to previous models.

Honouring a hot hatch heritage

The timeline to the latest Vauxhall Corsa GSE can be traced back to the original Vauxhall Nova (known as the Corsa in Europe), first launched in the UK during 1983.

A performance GTE model was added to the range in 1987, with a 100hp 1.6-litre engine giving the lightweight Nova the ability to accelerate from 0-60mph in under 9 seconds.

With a facelift for 1990, the GTE morphed into the Nova GSi for the UK market, but retained the same rorty 1.6-litre engine. Three-spoke alloy wheels were a signature feature of both GTE and GSi models.

The Nova GTE and GSi etched themselves into UK motoring culture, becoming beloved by joy riders and Max Power modifiers alike during the 1990s. It means well-preserved examples are now particularly hard to find…

A legend of the 1990s

When Vauxhall chose to adopt the Corsa name for the second-generation supermini in 1993, it also kept the GSi badge for a performance model.

Powered by a Lotus-honed 16-valve 1.6-litre petrol engine producing 105hp, the Corsa GSi could sprint to 60mph in 9.2 seconds, and had a 121mph top speed. Three-spoke alloy wheels were present too, of course.

The second-generation Corsa GSi had a relatively short shelf life, with Vauxhall eschewing performance superminis until a VXR hot hatch model appeared for the fourth-generation Corsa in 2007.

However, the company did bring back the GSi badge for the fifth-generation Corsa in 2018.

Even if the 150hp 1.4-litre turbocharged engine was down on power compared to key rivals, it still proved to be an engaging warm hatchback, albeit lacking in those trademark three-spoke wheels.

Small, agile, and dynamic

More recent years have seen Vauxhall creating a new GSE sub-brand for electric performance models, beginning with the Mokka crossover.

An extreme Vauxhall Corsa GSE concept, shown at last year’s Munich Motor Show, also gives some hints at the direction the production version might take.

Designed for the Gran Turismo 7 video game, expect the 800hp output and dramatic aerodynamics to be toned down for the completed Corsa GSE.

Eurig Druce, Vauxhall managing director and Stellantis UK Group MD, said: “The GSE badge has already proven a great success with the Mokka GSE – now Vauxhall is bringing that electrifying high-performance to Corsa.

“The Corsa GSE will combine small and agile practicality with thrilling, pure electric, motorsport-inspired power and dynamics.

“Vauxhall has a proud heritage of hot hatches, and we’re excited to now offer customers those same thrills but combined with the electrifying performance and zero emissions in use of these new GSE models.”

