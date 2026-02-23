Lamborghini Lanzador killed off by ‘collapsing demand’ for EVs

The Lamborghini Lanzador electric SUV has been scrapped, as the Italian supercar maker commits to a plug-in hybrid future.

First revealed as a concept in 2023, the Lanzador was to be Lamborghini’s fourth model line and its first EV.

In 2024, the Lanzador was released as a playable vehicle on the Roblox gaming platform. Sales of the three-door SUV were due to start in 2028.

However, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has now confirmed the project has been scrapped, reports The Sunday Times. The newspaper cited ‘collapsing demand among [Lamborghini’s] well-heeled customers’.

Electric vehicle development, said Winkelmann, risked becoming “an expensive hobby” for Lamborghini.

Instead, the marque’s fourth model line will be a plug-in hybrid, in line with Lamborghini’s existing all-PHEV range.

The firm already sells the Urus SE SUV and its flagship Revuelto supercar, both of which are plug-in hybrids. And it recently caused a stir with the arrival of the new V8-hybrid Temerario.

EV acceptance is ‘close to zero’

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Winkelmann said, rather than ramping up, the “acceptance curve” for electric cars in the firm’s target market was flattening and “close to zero”.

Customers want an emotional experience and “EVs, in their current firm, struggle to deliver this specific emotional connection,” added Winkelmann. The key issue is a lack of noise.

The Lamborghini Lanzador was killed off in secret in late 2025, “after over a year of continuous internal discussion, engaging with customers, dealers, market analysis and global data”.

Winkelmann said that investing in an EV when the market and customer base are not ready would be “financially irresponsible towards shareholders, customers [and] to our employees and their families”.

In contrast, PHEVs offer the best of both worlds, he explained. Lamborghini will still consider making an EV, “but only when the time is right”.

ALSO READ:

This infamous Aston Martin F1 safety car is for sale

Motability explores how EVs can deliver essential care during power cuts

New driver surge leads to boom in demand for cheap used cars