1 in 10 motorists is scared of driving at night

A new survey of UK motorists reveals that nearly one in 10 (nine percent) is worried about driving at night. And almost a fifth (19 percent) drive less often during the hours of darkness than a year ago.

In the study of 2,000 drivers commissioned by Vauxhall, around a third (34 percent) said this was due to worsening visibility caused by the headlights of other vehicles. A quarter (25 percent) reported feeling a general lack of confidence.

The issue of glare from headlights of other vehicles was acknowledged as an issue in a Transport Research Laboratory research paper published in October 2025.

When drivers do venture out after dark, 25 percent of those surveyed said they would drive below the speed limit. In addition, 32 percent admitted to feeling tense, and would grip the steering wheel harder than usual.

Almost two thirds (61 percent) said they would take a longer route at night to avoid poorly lit roads, with 31 percent willing to travel more than 10 minutes out of their way for a detour.

Drivers’ fear of the dark

An aversion to driving at night was found by Vauxhall to be more than just a minor inconvenience for those affected.

Some 22 percent said they missed out on social events by not driving in the dark, with 18 percent choosing to leave functions earlier. Some 14 percent felt unable to visit family, too.

To examine possible solutions, Vauxhall conducted a scientific experiment under the supervision of Dr Neale Kinnear. Five members of the public with mild anxiety about driving at night were asked to take part in a trial, completing two circuits of a pre-planned test route.

For the first run, drivers used a new Vauxhall Grandland SUV fitted with the marque’s latest Intelli-Lux HD adaptive headlights. They then undertook a second run using a vehicle equipped with standard LED headlights.

Shining a spotlight on new tech

The results from the trial showed that, when using the vehicle fitted with Intelli-Lux HD adaptive technology, driving was found to be more comfortable and confidence-inspiring by 28 percent of the participants.

More than a third (35 percent) found that adaptive headlights brought enhanced visibility, with 39 percent reporting a lower perceived mental effort.

Overall, participants in the experiment said they would be 43 percent more likely to drive at night with the Intelli-Lux HD lights.

Dr Neale Kinnear said: “The findings suggest that lighting technology can meaningfully change how night-time driving feels, and for drivers who find driving after dark uncomfortable or stressful, that has real potential to support confidence and everyday mobility.”

Eurig Druce, MD of Vauxhall and Stellantis UK, added: “The nervousness drivers face when on the roads at night is something we at Vauxhall don’t take lightly, and for more than a decade, Vauxhall has led the way in making advanced lighting technologies more accessible.”

