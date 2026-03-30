10 affordable used EVs to beat fuel price rises

Global fuel prices are continuing to rise, with UK drivers already feeling the effects at the pumps.

Switching to an affordable electric car could take the sting out of punitive petrol or diesel prices, especially if you have the ability to charge an EV at home.

Online automotive marketplace CarGurus has identified 10 bargain-priced used electric cars, all of them costing less than £10,000.

Chris Knapman, editorial director at CarGurus UK, said: “The used electric car market has come a long way in the last year or so. Cars that might well previously have been out of budget when new are available at a discount on the used market as inventory and selection have expanded, making EV motoring accessible to more people than ever”.

10. BMW i3 – from £6,000

No, sadly this isn’t the recently announced BMW i3 saloon, but the original i3 hatchback made between 2013 and 2022 – available for just £6,000.

The i3 was BMW’s first mass-market zero-emissions vehicle, boasting carbon fibre construction to reduce weight. A rear-wheel-drive layout ensured classic BMW dynamics, while the i3’s interior was both practical and premium.

A real-world battery range of around 85 miles for the cheapest 60Ah versions is limited by modern standards, but could still see the i3 cover the average daily commute with miles to spare.

All of this comes with a desirable badge on the bonnet, plus styling that still looks futuristic more than a decade after being launched.

9. Nissan Leaf – from £6,000

The Nissan Leaf was the world’s first mass-produced electric car, helping introduce the idea that an EV could be a practical daily proposition. This led it to becoming the best-selling electric car worldwide between 2011 and 2014.

A budget of £6,000 can secure an example of the second-generation Leaf (pictured above), manufactured by Nissan in Sunderland between 2017 and 2025.

Launched with a 40kWh battery pack, the second-generation Leaf had a range of up to 168 miles in official tests. A refined driving experience, plenty of standard equipment and Nissan dependability make the Leaf easy to recommend.

8. Hyundai Ioniq – from £6,000

The Hyundai Ioniq was the South Korean brand’s first major foray into the world of electrification, with a model range that included hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions alongside a pure EV.

The Ioniq Electric was on sale between 2017 and 2022, and CarGurus has identified this fully electric version as being available from £6,000.

Although it’s hardly exciting to drive, owning an Ioniq EV should be a hassle-free experience. Early versions came equipped with a 28kWh battery pack, with the Ioniq’s aerodynamic design helping to deliver a real-world range of 115 miles. Later models had a larger 38kWh battery for more miles between charges.

7. MG5 EV ‒ from £7,000

Electric estate cars are relatively rare, especially at the more affordable end of the marketplace. However, CarGurus has found a battery-powered wagon priced from just £7,000.

Launched in 2020, the MG5 EV was one of the first electric cars sold here by the Chinese-owned company. With a particular focus on business users, it can seat five and offers a useful boot capacity of up to 578 litres.

Practicality and affordability were the MG5 EV’s key selling points. Buyers were likely to forgive the anonymous styling and dull driving experience thanks to generous levels of standard equipment. Don’t forget cheap prices and a seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty, too.

6. Vauxhall Corsa-e – from £7,500

Upping the budget to £7,500 means we can include one of the UK’s most popular electric superminis. The Vauxhall Corsa-e, revealed in 2020 and still on sale today, is intended to make switching to an EV feel as normal as possible.

This is why it looks almost identical to a petrol-powered Corsa – the green flashes on the number plates are the obvious giveaway – and is an equally easy car to drive.

With a 136hp electric motor powering its front wheels, the Corsa-e can accelerate from 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds. Pre-facelift versions feature a 50kWh battery, giving an official range of up to 210 miles (expect closer to 175 miles in daily use).

5. Peugeot e-2008 – from £8,500

The Peugeot e-2008 is actually a relative of the Vauxhall Corsa-e, sharing the same platform and powertrain. That means a 136hp electric motor and 50kWh battery pack, but housed in a practical SUV-style body with a 434-litre boot capacity.

To secure an electric version of the 2008, CarGurus suggests a budget of £8,500, which should buy you one of the earliest examples from 2019. It has an official battery range of 214 miles, with later facelifted models increasing this to 252 miles.

The e-2008 has become one of the French marque’s best-sellers, meaning there should be no shortage of used examples to choose from.

4. Mazda MX-30 – from £8,500

For the same £8,500 budget as a Peugeot e-2008, EV shoppers might also consider the leftfield option of a Mazda MX-30. Mazda has a habit of doing things differently, and the same applied to how it approached electrification.

The back doors of MX-30 are rear-hinged, and there is no central B-pillar. This is intended to make accessing the rear seats easier, but it also gives the MX-30 a unique look.

However, Mazda’s philosophy of fitting the MX-30 with a small battery to save weight resulted in very modest range compared to other electric SUVs on sale at the time.

Fully charged, the 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery officially offers 124 miles. In response to slow sales, Mazda added a petrol/electric range-extender version of the MX-30 in 2023.

3. Mini Cooper Electric – from £9,000

Battery power combined with retro charm starts from £9,000, with CarGurus identifying the Mini Cooper Electric as one of its top used EVs.

Sold between 2020 and 2024, the Mini Cooper Electric was built alongside petrol versions at the Plant Oxford factory. Resembling a conventional Mini, the Cooper Electric featured the same 181hp electric motor and 32.6kWh battery pack as a BMW i3.

Best suited to urban life, the Cooper Electric provides an officially tested range of 145 miles. Town driving could see this extended to 170 miles, and also makes best use of the Mini’s compact dimensions and neat handling. Just remember to pack light, as the boot carries a mere 211 litres of luggage.

2. Fiat 500e – from £9,000

For a similar price to the Mini Cooper Electric, the Fiat 500e also delivers classic-inspired design and a driving experience aimed at urban life. Fiat had developed a fully electric version of its first-generation ‘modern’ 500, but it was never sold in Europe. We had to wait until 2021 for the second-generation 500e, pictured here.

Offered in both hatchback and roll-top convertible forms, the 500e uses a slightly larger platform than its petrol-powered sibling. This adds a little more space for passengers in the rear, although it’s still too small for a family car.

The CarGurus suggested budget of £9,000 will secure an example of the entry-level Fiat 500e Action, fitted with a 24kWh battery and capable of covering 115 miles on a full charge. Higher trim levels use a larger 42kWh battery, extending the car’s official range to 193 miles.

1. Volkswagen ID.3 – from £9,000

When Volkswagen launched the ID.3, the company said the electric hatchback would become one of the most important models in its history.

While it didn’t replace the Golf, as Volkswagen had initially hoped, it has still become a popular electric hatchback. An updated ID.3 Neo, on sale later this year, will bring back physical buttons to the car’s interior, addressing widely reported issues with the touchscreen controls.

Spending around £9,000, as CarGurus suggests, can secure a high-mileage example of the ID.3 in Life trim. This means a 145hp electric motor, 0-62mph in 9.6 seconds and a top speed of 99mph. The ID.3 Life’s 58kwh battery allows for an officially tested range of up to 264 miles.

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