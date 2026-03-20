UK prices confirmed for new BYD Atto 3 Evo electric SUV

The new BYD Atto 3 Evo will cost from £38,990 in entry-level Design trim, with orders open from April 2026.

John Redfern
John Redfern
BYD has fitted its 78.4kWh Blade Battery to the Atto 3 Evo, giving a potential range of up to 316 miles

BYD has confirmed UK prices and specifications for its Atto 3 Evo, following the new electric SUV‘s debut last month.

The first model sold in the UK by the fast-growing Chinese brand, the original BYD Atto 3 was launched in 2023. 

Three years on, the Atto 3 Evo has received a comprehensive update, improving its performance and battery range, and adding 50 litres of boot capacity.

Faster charging capability and extra equipment are also included with the revamped Atto 3 Evo. Indeed, BYD has used entirely new underpinnings for its electric family SUV, which is now based on its latest ‘E-Platform 3.0’.

The biggest difference is that the new Atto 3 is either rear- or all-wheel drive – rather than front-driven, as previously.

More power and more battery range

BYD Atto 3 UK Pricing

Prices for the BYD Atto 3 Evo will start from £38,990 for entry-level Design specification, representing a £1,260 increase over the most affordable current model.

Design trim sees the Atto 3 Evo come in rear-wheel drive, with a single motor delivering 313hp and 280lb ft of torque. This can accelerate the Evo from 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds. When fully charged, it has an official, WLTP-tested range of up to 316 miles.

Included with Design trim will be 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree surround-view camera and vehicle-to-load power capability. 

Inside, a new 8.8-inch digital instrument panel is combined with a 15.6-inch central touchscreen. Google Maps navigation, wireless smartphone charging, four USB-C charging ports and electrically adjustable heated front seats are all part of the package, too.

Ready to order from April 2026

BYD Atto 3 UK Pricing

The BYD Atto 3 Evo Excellence costs from £42,730, and comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout. Total outputs of 449hp and 413lb ft make for a hot hatch-rivalling 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds, plus a top speed of 124mph.

Sharing the same 78.4kWh Blade Battery as the Design version, the more powerful Atto 3 Evo still manages an official range of up to 292 miles. Charging speeds for the Atto 3 Evo have also doubled, with a 220kW DC connection meaning a 10 to 80 percent fill-up can take just 25 minutes.

Opting for Excellence specification also brings a head-up display, heated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof with an electric sunshade.

Available to order from 2 April 2026, all BYD Atto 3 Evo models come with a six-year, 93,000-mile warranty. There is also separate cover for eight years or 155,000 miles for the car’s Blade Battery.

ALSO READ:

Jaecoo 7 gains new Black Luxury edition and 53mpg SHS hybrid

Volvo EX30: long-term review

Best family SUVs to buy in 2026

spot_img
John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

The best motoring events for car enthusiasts in 2026

Motoring Research team - 0
Here are the best motoring events for UK petrolheads in 2026.

Porsche reveals retro Mobil 1 livery for 12 Hours of Sebring

John Redfern - 0
Porsche Penske Motorsport will run both its 963 LMDh prototypes in the famous Mobil 1 livery at this weekend’s Sebring endurance race.

Best family SUVs to buy in 2026

Motoring Research team - 0
SUVs are hugely popular family cars. We round up 10 of the best, including the BMW iX3, Renault Scenic E-Tech and Skoda Kodiaq.

Jaecoo 7 gains new Black Luxury edition and 53mpg SHS hybrid

John Redfern - 0
The new Black Luxury and SHS hybrid versions of the top-selling Chinese SUV will be available to order in UK dealerships from May 2026.
spot_img