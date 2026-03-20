UK prices confirmed for new BYD Atto 3 Evo electric SUV

BYD has confirmed UK prices and specifications for its Atto 3 Evo, following the new electric SUV‘s debut last month.

The first model sold in the UK by the fast-growing Chinese brand, the original BYD Atto 3 was launched in 2023.

Three years on, the Atto 3 Evo has received a comprehensive update, improving its performance and battery range, and adding 50 litres of boot capacity.

Faster charging capability and extra equipment are also included with the revamped Atto 3 Evo. Indeed, BYD has used entirely new underpinnings for its electric family SUV, which is now based on its latest ‘E-Platform 3.0’.

The biggest difference is that the new Atto 3 is either rear- or all-wheel drive – rather than front-driven, as previously.

More power and more battery range

Prices for the BYD Atto 3 Evo will start from £38,990 for entry-level Design specification, representing a £1,260 increase over the most affordable current model.

Design trim sees the Atto 3 Evo come in rear-wheel drive, with a single motor delivering 313hp and 280lb ft of torque. This can accelerate the Evo from 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds. When fully charged, it has an official, WLTP-tested range of up to 316 miles.

Included with Design trim will be 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree surround-view camera and vehicle-to-load power capability.

Inside, a new 8.8-inch digital instrument panel is combined with a 15.6-inch central touchscreen. Google Maps navigation, wireless smartphone charging, four USB-C charging ports and electrically adjustable heated front seats are all part of the package, too.

Ready to order from April 2026

The BYD Atto 3 Evo Excellence costs from £42,730, and comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout. Total outputs of 449hp and 413lb ft make for a hot hatch-rivalling 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds, plus a top speed of 124mph.

Sharing the same 78.4kWh Blade Battery as the Design version, the more powerful Atto 3 Evo still manages an official range of up to 292 miles. Charging speeds for the Atto 3 Evo have also doubled, with a 220kW DC connection meaning a 10 to 80 percent fill-up can take just 25 minutes.

Opting for Excellence specification also brings a head-up display, heated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof with an electric sunshade.

Available to order from 2 April 2026, all BYD Atto 3 Evo models come with a six-year, 93,000-mile warranty. There is also separate cover for eight years or 155,000 miles for the car’s Blade Battery.

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