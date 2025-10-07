The UK is now BYD’s biggest market outside China

Bumper September sales for fast-growing Chinese car brand BYD mean the UK has become the firm’s second largest international market.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
The BYD Atto 2 small electric SUV is the firm's most recent new car launch. Prices start from £30,850

Chinese giant BYD is celebrating record September registrations that made the UK its biggest international market outside China for the first time.

With 11,271 cars delivered last month, BYD registrations rocketed by 880 percent year-on-year.

Notably, this means BYD outsold well-known brands such as Renault, Mini, Mazda, Honda and Dacia. The company also shifted more cars than EV arch-rival Tesla last month – becoming the UK’s second best-selling brand for electric cars.

So far in 2025, BYD has sold more than 35,000 vehicles in the UK, giving it a 2.2 percent share of the overall market.

Its September market share was a heady 3.6 percent, highlighting its fast-accelerating sales.

Seal U DM-i in sixth place

The Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV even earned itself a position in the top 10 new car best-sellers chart. With a sixth-place spot, it outsold the Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, Volkswagen Golf and Volvo XC40.

“I am so proud of our team and retailer partners,” said BYD UK country manager Bono Ge.

“This is 100 percent their result and is testament to their continued hard work and determination in driving BYD forwards and spreading the word about our brand up and down the country. To become the largest overseas market for BYD… makes me immensely proud.”

Ge added that the product pipeline will include more BYD EVs and plug-in hybrid cars to be launched in the coming months. BYD has also just celebrated its 100th UK retailer opening.

ALSO READ:

Hyundai launches 24-hour Kona Electric ‘rest drives’

Honda has made a map of 127 great European driving roads

Hot Wheels adds self-build Audi icons to Brick Shop range

  • Related Topics
  • BYD

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Munro is the bold new car company from Scotland

John Redfern - 0
A £2 million investment in EV startup Munro could create up to 300 jobs building its electric off-roader in Glasgow.

Car theft: what to do if your vehicle is stolen

Motoring Research team - 0
If your car has been stolen, acting quickly will maximise your chance of recovering it. Here is what you need to know.

Book your free ride in this orchard-themed Vegas limo

John Redfern - 0
Taking to the streets of Las Vegas this month, the Fireball Orchard Overdrive limo is available to book for free passenger rides.

A record number of new EVs were sold in September

John Redfern - 0
Almost 73,000 new electric cars were registered in the UK during September 2025 – the highest volume of EVs ever delivered in a single month.