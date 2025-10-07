The UK is now BYD’s biggest market outside China

Chinese giant BYD is celebrating record September registrations that made the UK its biggest international market outside China for the first time.

With 11,271 cars delivered last month, BYD registrations rocketed by 880 percent year-on-year.

Notably, this means BYD outsold well-known brands such as Renault, Mini, Mazda, Honda and Dacia. The company also shifted more cars than EV arch-rival Tesla last month – becoming the UK’s second best-selling brand for electric cars.

So far in 2025, BYD has sold more than 35,000 vehicles in the UK, giving it a 2.2 percent share of the overall market.

Its September market share was a heady 3.6 percent, highlighting its fast-accelerating sales.

Seal U DM-i in sixth place

The Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV even earned itself a position in the top 10 new car best-sellers chart. With a sixth-place spot, it outsold the Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, Volkswagen Golf and Volvo XC40.

“I am so proud of our team and retailer partners,” said BYD UK country manager Bono Ge.

“This is 100 percent their result and is testament to their continued hard work and determination in driving BYD forwards and spreading the word about our brand up and down the country. To become the largest overseas market for BYD… makes me immensely proud.”

Ge added that the product pipeline will include more BYD EVs and plug-in hybrid cars to be launched in the coming months. BYD has also just celebrated its 100th UK retailer opening.

