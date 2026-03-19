Jaecoo 7 gains new Black Luxury edition and 53mpg SHS hybrid

Following a successful first 12 months on sale, the Jaecoo 7 range is gaining two new additions.

On sale from May 2026, the popular Chinese-made SUV will be available in new Black Luxury guise, along with as Jaecoo’s first full hybrid.

During the past year, Jaecoo has registered more than 35,000 vehicles in the UK. The existing 7 SHS-P plug-in hybrid makes up more than 70 percent of this total.

The SHS-P is also the basis for the Jaecoo 7 Black Luxury edition, which introduces bespoke styling and interior trim to the family SUV.

Moody makeover for Jaecoo 7

Starting with the range-topping Luxury trim level, the Jaecoo 7 Black Luxury model follows the established ‘black edition’ route to a moody cosmetic makeover.

Changes include a black front grille with a black Jaecoo badge. All other logos also receive the noir treatment, along with the alloy wheels, door mirrors, roof and roof rails.

On the inside, the standard black leather upholstery is matched with a black headlining and black sun visors.

Prices for the Jaecoo 7 SHS-P Black Luxury will start from £36,500: a modest increase over the £35,165 asked for a regular Jaecoo 7 SHS-P Luxury.

SHS Hybrid offers up to 53mpg

The new SHS introduces a full hybrid powertrain to the Jaecoo 7 lineup, providing electrified efficiency without the need to plug in.

A 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is matched with the hybrid system, resulting in a combined output of 224hp. Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 8.4 seconds, with a top speed of 112mph.

Sharing the same powertrain as the Omoda 5 SHS-H, introduced earlier this year, a host of intelligent systems are said to result in world-leading efficiency.

According to the official WLTP fuel economy test, the hybrid Jaecoo 7 SHS achieves 53mpg in mixed driving condistions.

Giving UK drivers more choice

Pure trim marks the starting point for the Jaecoo 7 SHS. Priced from £29,125, the model comes with tweed cloth upholstery, a 13.2-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control and parking sensors.

The £32,795 Deluxe version adds eco-leather upholstery, a larger 14.8-inch touchscreen and an upgraded eight-speaker audio system.

Victor Zhang, managing director of Jaecoo UK, said: “After such a strong first year, it’s crucial that we keep evolving. The Jaecoo 7 SHS-P Black Luxury gives our customers even more visual impact and exclusivity, while the full hybrid SHS-H opens up electrified performance at an extremely competitive price point.

“Together, these new additions reaffirm our commitment to giving UK drivers more choice, more value and more of what they want from a modern SUV.”

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