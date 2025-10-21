New 2025 Vauxhall Grandland Electric AWD prices announced

Vauxhall has confirmed prices and UK specifications for the new Grandland Electric SUV.

The Grandland is the first electric Vauxhall with all-wheel drive, introducing extra power and performance to the family SUV.

Vauxhall has also added bespoke exterior styling for the Grandland Electric AWD, along with a host of handling upgrades and new drive modes.

Offered in GS and Ultimate trim levels, the most powerful Grandland Electric comes with a generous level of standard equipment.

More performance for Grandland Electric AWD

The Grandland Electric AWD features a 213hp motor driving the front axle, matched with a 112hp motor at the rear. This makes for a combined output of 325hp.

Deploying all this power at once, the electrified SUV can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds. Peak torque is 375lb ft, with a new AWD mode to aid traction on slippery surfaces.

A 73kWh battery pack offers an official range of 311 miles. Charging from 20 to 80 percent takes 26 minutes with a suitable rapid charger.

‘Frequency Selective Damping’ makes its debut on the Vauxhall Grandland, along with sportier tuning for the steering and anti-roll bars.

Electric Car Grant reduces price

The Grandland Electric AWD gains special aerodynamic inserts for its front and rear bumpers, plus 20-inch two-tone aero wheels. This makes it the most aerodynamic model in the Grandland range.

GS specification cars come with a 16-inch central infotainment screen with satellite navigation, plus wireless smartphone charging and a power-operated tailgate.

The Ultimate model adds a heated windscreen, heated front seats, Intelli-Lux HD headlights and a Focal premium sound system.

Prices for the Grandland Electric AWD start at £35,495 in GS trim, with the range-topping Ultimate model requiring £36,995. Both prices include a £1,510 discount from the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant scheme.

The Grandland Electric AWD is available with Vauxhall’s ‘All In’ package, which includes charging credit and eight years of breakdown cover.

ALSO READ:

Revealed: these are the UK’s most reliable older used cars

The cheapest used electric cars – from just £2,500

Your EV questions answered on Motoring Electric