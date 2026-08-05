The cheapest used electric cars from just £2,500

The cheapest used electric cars © BMW With a starting price of just £11,990, the Dacia Spring is the UK’s cheapest new electric car, but most EVs cost significantly more. But fear not, because the popularity of new electric cars means there are thousands of used EVs to choose from, with prices starting from just £2,500. Here are some of the cheapest EVs you can buy right now:

Nissan Leaf: from £2,500 © Nissan At the time of writing, there are 611 Nissan Leafs (Leaves?) for sale on Auto Trader, virtually all of which cost less than a new Dacia Spring. Launched in 2011, the original Leaf was one of the first mass-produced electric cars, and although it’s beginning to show its age, it remains a great choice as a used EV. The battery could be good for 200,000 miles and you can expect to see between 70 and 120 miles of range, depending on the spec.

Renault Zoe: from £3,500 © Renault Arriving two years after the Nissan Leaf, the Renault Zoe offered the same blend of low running costs and practicality. Like the Leaf, the official range increased as battery tech developed, so you’ll be looking at anything between 130 and 250 miles, depending on the age of the car. Make sure you factor in the monthly cost of leasing the battery, if relevant, or consider buying out the lease by contacting Renault UK.

Citroen Ami: from £4,000 © Citroen Although it’s technically a quadricycle, we’re happy to include the Citroen Ami on our list of the cheapest used electric cars. You could buy nearly four of them for the price of a new Dacia Spring. Sure, the top speed is just 28mph and you’ll have to get used to just 46 miles of range, but charging only takes four hours using a domestic plug socket and it’s surprisingly practical. A Cargo version is available if you’re happy to sacrifice the passenger seat for more luggage space.

Renault Twizy: from £4,000 © Renault Before the Citroen Ami, there was this: the Renault Twizy. Like the Ami, it’s a quadricycle, but the top speed is a more realistic 53mph. You should also see around 50 miles of range from a fully charged battery. There are a few drawbacks, such as the absence of proper doors, limited practicality, the poor ride and the cost of leasing the battery, but it’s fun to drive in the city. And it beats taking the bus.

Smart ForTwo Electric Drive: from £5,000 © Smart The Smart ForTwo Electric Drive shows how quickly the electric car industry has developed since 2014. Back then, there was very little choice, the public charging network was significantly smaller, and 100 miles of range was as much as you could hope for. The official 90 miles of range should be fine if you’re after an EV for a short commute or the daily trip to the railway station, but make sure you buy a car with the 22kW on-board charger if you want to avoid a seven-hour charging time.

Kia Soul EV: from £5,000 © Kia Although the Kia Soul was available with petrol and diesel engines, the electric version was the most appealing. That’s because it had revised styling, an improved interior, a digital dashboard and a generous level of equipment, including dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and keyless entry/start. Early models offered an official 132 miles of range, but a new battery arrived in 2019 to increase this to a claimed 280 miles.

BMW i3: from £6,000 © BMW Although the Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe did a lot to raise the profile of electric motoring, the BMW i3 added some flair and a premium badge to the sector. You have a choice of three battery sizes – 22kWh, 33kWh and 42.2kWh – along with the option of a range-extender model, which uses a two-cylinder motorcycle engine for increased range. We’d recommend the 33kWh battery for the best blend of price and range.

Hyundai Ioniq: from £7,000 © Hyundai Not to be confused with the current (and excellent) Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, the Ioniq was Hyundai’s first proper step into the world of electrification. It was also the first car to come with a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric power. At launch in 2016, the Ioniq Electric came with a 28kWh battery for an official 174 miles of range. However, a 38kWh battery arrived in 2019 to increase this to 193 miles. Crucially, this figure was based on WLTP regulations, so you’re more likely to achieve it in the real world.

Vauxhall Corsa-e: from £8,000 © Vauxhall The Vauxhall Corsa Electric arrived in 2020 as the Corsa-e and quickly became one of the country’s most popular electric cars. There are two models to choose from: the standard Corsa with a 50kWh battery and the Corsa Long Range with a 51kWh battery. You’re likely to see 222 miles from the former and 246 miles from the latter, but both get 100kW rapid charging for a fill-up in around 30 minutes.

MG ZS EV: from £8,000 © MG By offering a compelling blend of affordable prices, a long warranty and generous standard equipment, MG has won many fans in the electric car sector. What the MG ZS EV lacks in flair and excitement, it more than makes up for in terms of price, practicality and range. Choose the standard model and you’ll see an official 198 miles from a single charge, while the Long Range model, which arrived in 2022, is good for 273 miles.

Seat Mii Electric: from £8,000 © Seat Before the standard Mii city car was phased out, Seat created the Mii Electric. A range of 161 miles from a 36.8kWh battery is pretty good if you spend the majority of your time in the city, and it feels more ‘normal’ than small EVs built from the ground up to be electric cars. Seat also loaded it with standard equipment, so it offers good value for money.

Skoda Citigo-e iV: from £8,000 © Skoda The electric version of the Skoda Citigo, officially the Citigo-e iV, followed the same formula as the Seat Mii Electric. Which means a 36.8kWh battery and 161 miles of range, but you’ll need to pay close attention to the trim level. That’s because a DC charger was a £720 option on the SE model, but standard on the high-spec SE L trim. Only 400 electric Citigo models were sold in 2019 and 2020.

Volkswagen e-Up: from £9,000 © Volkswagen The Volkswagen e-Up was the third and most popular version of this trio of electric cars. It helps that it was on sale for longer than the Mii and Citigo, with sales starting in 2014 and ending in 2023. Early versions had an 18.7kWh battery for 100 miles of range, while the later 36.8kWh battery offered 159 miles under WLTP regulations. Our entry price is based on the 36.8kWh version (introduced in 2019), but you could save around £4,000 if you’re happy to live with the smaller battery and the reduced range.

Fiat 500e: from £9,000 © Fiat Launched in 2022, the Fiat 500e – formerly known as the Fiat 500 Electric – is one of the most modern cars on our list of cheap EVs. There’s a choice of two batteries: 24kWh for 118 miles of range or 42kWh for a more respectable 199 miles. Both have rapid charging capabilities, so an 80 percent fill-up is possible in 30 minutes. A convertible version is available for some open-air driving.

Kia e-Niro: from £10,000 © Kia Launched in 2018, the Kia e-Niro was one of the first family cars to offer excellent real-world range for an affordable price. The larger 64kWh battery offers 282 miles of range, while even the smaller and less expensive 39kWh battery offers 180 miles between charges. There’s lots of equipment as standard, practicality is excellent and the car is likely to be covered by the remainder of Kia’s seven-year warranty.

Mini Electric: from £12,000 © Mini Yes, you can buy a Mini Electric for as little as £12,000 – possibly even less if you’re prepared to live with an insurance category write-off. In many ways, you’re paying for the image and badge, because 145 miles of range is disappointing when 250-300 miles is becoming the norm. On the plus side, the battery can be recharged in just 30 minutes and it’s as great to drive as the petrol model.

Tesla Model S: from £12,000 © Tesla For many EV evangelists, this is where it all began. The automotive establishment was caught off-guard when Tesla launched the Model S, which showcased the latest tech, excellent real-world range and its very own charging network. A decade on, some manufacturers are still playing catch-up. Even the smallest Model S battery should deliver 200 miles from a single charge.

GWM Ora Funky Cat: from £12,000 © GWM The GWM Ora Funky Cat, now known as the Ora 3, arrived here in 2023 with funky styling and a funky name. There are two versions to choose from: Pure+ and Pro+. The former has a 48kWh battery for 193 miles of range, while the latter has a 63kWh battery for 260 miles between charges. Look out for the First Edition model, which boasts a high standard specification and the smaller battery.

Honda e: from £12,000 © Honda The Honda e is a future classic in the making. When it was new, the little Honda was criticised for its high price and limited range, but with prices starting from around £12,000, one of those is no longer an issue. It’s up to you to decide if you can live with the 137 miles of range, but if you can, you’ll own one of the coolest electric cars of the modern era. It has a fantastic interior, too.