New Vauxhall ‘Electric All In’ offer cuts cost of driving an EV

Vauxhall has announced a range of new offers for 2025, designed to make life easier for those switching to an electric car.

The Vauxhall ‘Electric All In’ package will replace the company’s existing ‘Plug & Go’ offer. It includes benefits such as free charging and roadside assistance.

Vauxhall has already made substantial price cuts to its electric models, slashing thousands from the cost of Corsa, Astra and Grandland EVs during 2024.

Eight years of breakdown cover

Those buying a new Vauxhall still benefit from 10,000 miles of credit for free home charging, made possible with an Octopus Energy Intelligent electricity tariff.

Customers also receive a £500 contribution towards an Ohme home charging wallbox. Alternatively, the £500 can be used for public charging credit at Tesco stores, or with Octopus Electroverse.

The most significant addition for the Electric All In offer is extended roadside assistance. Compared to the three years offered with Vauxhall’s previous Plug & Go deal, breakdown cover has now been increased to eight years.

Included with this is emergency charging support. This allows drivers to charge their car at the roadside or be recovered to the nearest charging point, should they run out of battery power.

Making EV ownership ‘worry-free’

Vauxhall also includes a six-month subscription to Connect Plus, accessible through the MyVauxhall phone app. This allows access to live navigation and real-time traffic information, plus the ability to remotely check and manage the car’s battery levels.

James Taylor, managing director at Vauxhall, commented: “We’re committed to making electric driving accessible, convenient and worry-free. The new Electric All In offer reflects this commitment by giving our EV customers extended peace of mind and increased charging benefits.

“Whether it’s our extended roadside assistance or the addition of 10,000 miles of free home charging, we’re ensuring our customers enjoy a seamless transition to electric driving.”

The Electric All In package is available now on new Vauxhall models, including the recently launched Frontera SUV.

