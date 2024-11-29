Vauxhall slashes prices for new Grandland Electric SUV

Vauxhall has cut the cost of electric versions of its new Grandland SUV. Prices for the Grandland Electric now start at less than £40,000, following reductions of up to £4,700.

The news arrives in the same week that Vauxhall’s parent company, Stellantis, announced plans to close its Luton van plant.

That decision was said to be in response to weakened demand for electric cars, combined with the potential cost of meeting the Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandate (requiring an increasing proportion of car manufacturers’ sales to be EVs).

Grandland Electric prices cut

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric range now starts at £37,345 in Design trim, which represents a £3,650 saving compared to the previous list price.

For the mid-range GS model, Vauxhall has cut £4,650 from the cost of the Grandland Electric, taking the starting price to £38,495.

Finally, the range-topping Ultimate model sees the biggest reduction of all. Slicing a substantial £4,700 from the list price means this fully-loaded SUV now costs £40,495.

Vauxhall has not changed prices for the related Grandland Hybrid model, which starts from £34,700. However, the EV savingsare intended to give the two powertrains greater parity.

Tax savings on the horizon

Vauxhall’s decision to reduce the cost of the Grandland Electric follows a trend of cutting prices for its EV models. Earlier this year, the company announced major reductions for electric versions of both the Corsa and Astra.

From 1 April 2025, owners of electric cars will have to pay VED (road tax). New EVs registered after this date that cost in excess of £40,000 will be subject to the ‘expensive car supplement’. This adds £410 in annual VED from the second year of ownership. For the Grandland Electric, all but the Ultimate model will now avoid the extra penalty.

James Taylor, managing director at Vauxhall, commented: “With the recent Budget confirming the introduction of the new vehicle excise duty rules from April 2025, we are pleased to announce that two of our three new Grandland Electric versions, representing around an expected 80 percent of sales, will not attract this new tax – making going electric in our latest family SUV even more attainable”.

Save on EV charging, too

All versions of the Grandland Electric use a 73kWh battery pack, offering an official range of up to 325 miles. Buyers of new electric Vauxhalls can also benefit from the brand’s range of charging offers.

Customers can receive a free Octopus Energy Ohme Pro wallbox with installation included, or the option of £675 credit towards public charging – available when buying online.

Purchasing a Grandland Electric through a Vauxhall dealership means you can also gain 50,000 Tesco Clubcard points, with an equivalent value of £500.

