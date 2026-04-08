10 most reliable used cars in 2026

New data reveals that Toyota is the leading car brand for reliability when it comes to buying used.

Vehicle warranty specialist Warrantywise examined more than 1.6 million data points, covering vehicle repairs made between 2023 and 2026.

This allowed the company to identify which used vehicles are the most dependable, along with typical repair costs, to produce a reliability score out of 100.

In the 2026 edition of the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index, Toyota emerged as the standout marque, with four vehicles in the top 10. Making Toyota’s performance more impressive is that its result spanned a broad range of vehicles, from superminis to SUVs.

Keep reading as we count down the top 10 models in the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index.

=9th. Suzuki Swift

We start with the Suzuki Swift, tied in joint ninth position in the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index, with a score of 77.5 out of 100.

The Swift is a popular choice for new drivers, where reliability is often vitally important due to limited budgets. Last year, the Young Driver road safety training organisation ordered a fleet of 170 Suzuki Swifts, chosen to replace the unreliable Vauxhall Corsas it had used previously.

When it comes to repairs, a used Suzuki Swift had an average cost of £723.39 according to Warrantywise research. The most expensive repair claim was for a substantial £3,993.47.

=9th. Kia Ceed

Tied in ninth position with the Suzuki Swift is a family hatchback that helped to establish Kia in the UK, aided by its strong reliability.

Although the standard Ceed hatchback is no longer on sale (now replaced by the new K4), it proved a popular choice with British buyers. A standard warranty of seven years or 100,000 miles helped demonstrate the Korean marque’s confidence in its product.

Despite the long manufacturer warranty, older examples of the Kia Ceed will be well outside this window. Warrantywise’s Used Car Reliability Index shows the car should still prove a dependable choice, however, with a score of 77.5 out of 100.

Average repair costs for the Kia Ceed were £709.10, although the largest bill was for £5,069.30 – the highest of any car in this top 10.

=7th. Suzuki Vitara

Another Suzuki claims joint seventh position in the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index, with the Vitara SUV sharing the spoils.

Developed across numerous generations, the Vitara is a no-nonsense SUV, typically chosen by drivers who depend on them. Such is Suzuki’s pride in its reliability, the company now offers a warranty of up to 10 years for vehicles that are serviced regularly at its franchised dealers.

With a score of 78 out of 100, even older used examples of the Suzuki Vitara are reliable according to Warrantywise research. The most expensive repair request was for £2,753.84, but the average cost was a more reasonable £689.70.

=7th. Citroen C1

Sharing joint seventh position with a score of 78 out of 100 is the Citroen C1. This is the first of three city cars based on the same platform – all of them made in the same factory in the Czech Republic – to feature in the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index top 10.

A joint project between Toyota and PSA (Peugeot and Citroen – now both part of Stellantis) led to the C1, Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo. Great reliability should make all of them very affordable to run.

Average repair costs for the Citroen C1 came in at £659.87, although the most expensive request submitted to Warrantywise was for £4,356.

6th. Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux has a reputation for being virtually impossible to break, as highlighted by its starring roles on Top Gear. The versatile pickup truck claimed sixth position in the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index.

Typically used as a workhorse by farmers and tradespeople, livelihoods can literally depend on a Hilux being reliable. A score of 78.4 out of 100 suggests it certainly is.

Given the size of the Hilux, a highest repair request of £6,503.57 is not so surprising. Average repair costs were also the second highest across the top 10 here, at £1,436.72.

5th. Peugeot 108

Entering the top five, here is the next of the Czech-made city car trio. The Peugeot 108 scored 78.9 out of 100 in the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index for 2026.

The 108 ceased production in early 2022, when Toyota took full control of the factory. This means even the youngest examples are now over four years old, and therefore outside their factory warranty period.

Average repair costs recorded by Warrantywise for the Peugeot 108 are consistent with the Citroen C1, with a typical request of £702.29. The most expensive repair request was slightly lower for the Peugeot, at £3,546.

4th. Toyota RAV4

One of three Toyotas in the top four, the RAV4 also lays claim to being the most reliable used SUV. Considering the complexity of the modern RAV4 and its hybrid drivetrain, its dependability is impressive – with a score of 79.9 out of 100.

A RAV4 did accrue the highest average repair cost of the whole top 10, with a typical bill of £1,731.04. Yet a peak repair bill of £4,750.34 suggests that, when the RAV4 does go wrong, it can be expensive.

Across the Toyota vehicles in the top 10, electrical systems and clutch trouble were the most frequently reported reasons for a repair. Nonetheless, Toyota still recorded the best result of any car brand.

3rd. Toyota Aygo

Despite sharing a platform with the Citroen C1 and Peugeot 108, the Toyota Aygo emerges as the most reliable of the three related models.

However, it was not the most dependable city car in the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index, nor even the top-rated Toyota.

Aiding the Aygo’s performance was the second-lowest average repair cost, at £480.64. A maximum repair request of £1,587.60 is one of the lowest here as well.

2nd. Kia Picanto

Trying to find a new city car to buy in 2026 is no mean feat; manufacturers have culled many of their smallest offerings in recent years. Buying used may thus be more appealing for UK drivers who want a compact car.

The Kia Picanto is one of the few remaining new city cars on sale, and it demonstrates the potential to be a dependable secondhand purchase. It scored 86.8 out of 100 in the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index, just missing out on the top spot.

Average repair costs of £403.49 for the Kia Picanto were the lowest of any car in the top 10, as was a most expensive repair request of £1,316.16.

1st. Toyota Yaris

Leading the way in the Warrantywise 2026 Used Car Reliability Index is the Toyota Yaris, with a score of 89.2 out of 100. It marks the second year in succession the Yaris has emerged on top, and crowns an exceptionally strong showing for Toyota.

On the rare occasions it does go wrong, the Toyota Yaris has an average repair cost of £888.90. The most expensive request was for £2,334.55.

Antony Diggins, managing director of Warrantywise, said: “When looking at the total cost of ownership for a used vehicle, it’s very important to consider reliability within this. Our Reliability Index helps give consumers a clearer picture of how different used vehicles perform over time, using real-world insights drawn from the used cars we support every day.

“Toyota continuing to lead the rankings shows how consistent some brands can be over time. Models like the Toyota Yaris build a strong reputation for reliability year after year, which is why they remain such popular choices in the used car market.”

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