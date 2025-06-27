Zebra, Toucan or Tiger? Every UK pedestrian crossing explained

Research has revealed that 81 percent of drivers don’t know how to use a zebra crossing. And a quarter don’t know who is permitted to use a toucan crossing.

You might be surprised to learn there are seven types of pedestrian crossings in the UK. These include the relatively new tiger crossing for both pedestrians and cyclists – officially known as a parallel crossing.

In this short guide, we explain the differences between zebra, pelican, puffin, toucan, pegasus, officer-controlled and tiger crossings. No jaywalking, please.

Zebra crossings

This is the most common form of pedestrian crossing on British roads. Zebra crossings have flashing beacons on the pavement, black and white stripes on the road and zigzag lines on either side of them. These lines prohibit drivers from parking their cars on either side of the crossing.

Traffic does not have to stop until someone has moved onto the crossing. When there is an island in the middle of a zebra crossing, pedestrians must wait on the island before crossing the second half of the road. It is counted as a second pedestrian crossing.

Pelican crossings

These are signal-controlled crossings operated by pedestrians. Pushing the button will activate the traffic signals, but pedestrians should not cross when the red figure is illuminated. When a steady ‘green man’ shows, drivers will be shown a red light telling them to stop. If the green figure begins to flash, pedestrians should not start to cross.

Drivers must not move until the pelican crossing is free of pedestrians. A survey by Uswitch found that 71 percent of people believe pelican crossings can be used by cyclists. This isn’t the case – only pedestrians are permitted to use a pelican crossing.

Puffin crossings

Puffin crossings differ from pelican crossings as the red and green figures are above the control box on the side of the road. There is no flashing green figure phase. Simply press the button and wait for the green figure to show.

Essentially, these are smarter versions of the older pelican crossings. They use sensors to indicate when the crossing is clear to release the traffic. Only one in three people who took part in the Uswitch survey were able to identify a puffin crossing.

Toucan crossings

Toucan crossings work in the same way as pelican crossings, with the key difference being that they can be used by pedestrians and cyclists. They are push-button operated.

Car drivers will see a red light to indicate they must stop. At the same time, pedestrians and cyclists are shown a green light to cross the road.

Pegasus crossings

Pegasus crossings, also known as equestrian crossings, are for horse riders. They feature pavement barriers, wide crossing spaces, plus horse and rider figures in the light panels.

The button to activate the lights is positioned higher for ease of use by the horse riders. Traffic is controlled via standard traffic lights.

Authorised person crossings

These are crossings controlled by an authorised person, such as a school warden (traditionally a ‘lollipop lady’) or police officer. They will signal the traffic to stop, at which point the pedestrians can cross in front of the authorised person.

Tiger crossings

Tiger crossings, officially called parallel crossings, combine a pedestrian zebra crossing with a crossing for cyclists. They are often known as tiger crossings because early examples featured yellow stripes on black tarmac.

The UK’s first tiger crossing was installed in London, but the concept is common in the Netherlands. Unlike toucan crossings, they feature dedicated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists. This makes them ideal for use on cycle lanes.

In all cases, pedestrians and cyclists must check that the traffic has stopped before they start to cross the road. Always cross between the studs or over the zebra markings, and do not loiter on a pedestrian crossing.

Click here to read the official crossings guidance in the Highway Code.

ALSO READ:

Merging in turn or jumping the queue? A motorist’s guide

Apart from Britain, which countries drive on the left?

The best new cars to buy in 2025