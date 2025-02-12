Young Driver scheme could see nine-year-olds behind the wheel

The UK’s largest driver-training organisation for under 17s has taken delivery of a fleet of Suzuki Swift superminis – and children aged from nine years old will be permitted to drive them.

Young Driver has ordered a total of 170 examples of the mild-hybrid Swift to replace its previous fleet of Vauxhall Corsas.

Some 160 of the new Suzuki Swifts will be equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox, while a further 10 will have the optional CVT automatic transmission. Reassuringly, all will feature He-Man Dual Controls.

The new Suzukis will allow Young Driver to offer up to 150,000 lessons each year, at locations across the UK.

Lower costs, greater reliability

Young Driver’s switch to the Swift was for a number of reasons, as explained by managing director Ian Mulingani.

“After reviewing all our options, the Suzuki Swift was the clear winner,” said Mulingani. “Our decision was based around three priorities: product quality and durability, low CO2 emissions and fuel economy, and – of course – driveability and ease of operation for our novice drivers.

“The Swift stood head and shoulders above other rivals, particularly the outgoing Corsa, which trailed it at every level.

“What finally tipped the balance for us, though, was product durability. Compared with the previous-generation models we ran, the current Corsa is clearly built down to a price – and it’s a price that we’ve paid dearly for over the last couple of years.”

Training even younger drivers

The Suzuki Swift fleet is currently being rolled out to the 70 Young Driver centres across the country.

Moving to the Swift brings an added benefit for young learners. Greater seat height adjustability will allow children as young as nine to get behind the wheel, provided they are over 1.4 metres tall. The previous Vauxhall Corsa was limited to those aged 10 and older.

A Young Driver exclusive programme also allows sessions in a Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz SL 500 and even a Caterham Seven.

For those aged between four and 10 years old, Young Driver has its bespoke Firefly Sport EV available for lessons.

ALSO READ:

Expand 20mph zones for road safety, say fleet experts

Drive this virtual BMW and you could win a trip to Le Mans

Ford reveals new e-bikes inspired by Mustang and Bronco